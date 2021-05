The EU has rejected a push by Boris Johnson to relax rules on food safety as a way of easing Brexit disruption at Northern Ireland’s ports.UK negotiators have been pushing for the bloc to take a more flexible approach on food import and animal health regulations that would reduce the need for disruptive new controls.But the European Commission signalled on Friday that it could not adopt the compromise plan.The UK had wanted the EU to take a “risk assessment-based” approach to animal safety that would have taken into account that the UK currently has very similar rules to the EU.But...