The word “Opinion” stands boldly above the articles on this page and in mine, it would be wise to side with the Israelis in this most recent Middle Eastern conflict. Why? It’s biblical. No one who seriously studies the Good Book should deny that the Jewish nation is favored. From wandering in the wilderness for 40 years to suffering a great flood to even idol worship on occasion, Israel has committed several notable infractions over the centuries. Still, if memory serves, Isaiah 44:1 reads, “Yet hear now, O Jacob, my servant and Israel whom I have chosen.” After all, God did promise Abraham that the nation would become a great one and He wanted Israel to be a model for other nations and helpful to them.