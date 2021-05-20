The Brighter 5: Five important new technology advancements towards carbon neutrality

When you hear the word "blockchain," your mind most likely goes to the hot topic of cryptocurrency, not carbon neutrality. But in the case of Polestar, the latter applies. Volvo's spinoff maker of premium all-electric performance cars is not only on a mission to become completely carbon-neutral by 2030, but it also wants to make sure its production processes are fully transparent for the world to see. To that end, the Swedish subsidiary is partnering with blockchain technology provider Circulor to track the amount of CO2 emissions created during each step of its car-building process, from mining to manufacturing.