Relationships

Jessica Alba and hubby learn a classic parental lesson: Lock the door

By Eric Davidson
audacy.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you didn’t know, Jessica Alba has a YouTube show called “Being Honest,” and it lives up to its title. People reports that in the latest episode, Alba related a recent story of when her 9-year-old daughter, Haven, walked in on the “L.A.’s Finest” star and her husband, uh, being a couple.

