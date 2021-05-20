newsbreak-logo
Cars

The Electric Ford-150's Price Alone Could Change Everything

By Justin Housman
adventure-journal.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are all sorts of electronic gizmos and doo-dads one could talk about with the new electric Ford F-150, the Lightning. Plenty of sophisticated engineering details, capabilities, power generation, colors, size, all of that. And we will. But the first thing one notices when considering whether this is a viable truck is the price. The F-150 Lightning starts at $39,974. With tax incentives, that price gets down to the low $30k range, depending on where you live. The Rivian, long-expected to be the benchmark electric truck when it goes on sale next year, starts in the $60k range. The GMC Hummer EV is about $100k.

Elon Musk
Ford
Electric Vehicles
Cars
Tesla
