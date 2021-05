Starting a business is never easy, which is why it’s important to understand what is available to you as a small business owner to make your life a bit easier. First, of course, you need to be organized and have good time management and leadership skills, but it’s unreasonable to expect you to do everything yourself. Even with a small team of staff helping you run things, sometimes that is still not enough, so you need to look outside of your company to other services to help you stay on top of the workload. Here are some examples of what’s available.