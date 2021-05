As Manatee County schools near the finish line for the year, some families are renewing their push to end a district-wide mask mandate. On Monday, with less than two weeks before the semester ends, some parents will send their children to school without masks, protesting a requirement that everyone wear a face covering in schools, offices and buses. And while the School Board was already moving toward ending its mandate before the new school year in August, the process was too slow for some parents.