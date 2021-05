If there’s one key skincare lesson that's most important to learn, it’s that not every product will work for everyone's skin. Similarly, not every routine, even the viral regimens made famous for their epic results on TikTok, will be able to deliver the results you’re hoping for. But one thing is certain: regardless of your skin type—from oily to sensitive to mature—all humans are susceptible to blemishes, breakouts, and varying degrees of acne. It's one of those common skin concerns that simply doesn't discriminate.