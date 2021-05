MANSFIELD – Mansfield has moved into the green - the state’s lower-risk category for COVID - as cities and towns around the state are seeing the number of cases decline. Mansfield has 20 cases of COVID as of May 7, according to the town Board of Health. Some 1,828 residents have tested posted for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of Mansfield residents who have died of COVID increased to 24 as of April 21.