Stormont Vail, GTP to honor community’s resilience through COVID-19
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health and the Greater Topeka Partnership will host an event to honor the resilience of the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The Greater Topeka Partnership says it and Stormont Vail Health will host a special event on Memorial Day to show how resilient the residents of Topeka and Shawnee County have been throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and usher in renewed optimism for the future. It said Let Resilience Ring will be held at Evergy Plaza at 630 S Kansas Ave., on May 31, at noon.www.wibw.com