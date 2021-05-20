newsbreak-logo
Topeka, KS

Stormont Vail, GTP to honor community’s resilience through COVID-19

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health and the Greater Topeka Partnership will host an event to honor the resilience of the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The Greater Topeka Partnership says it and Stormont Vail Health will host a special event on Memorial Day to show how resilient the residents of Topeka and Shawnee County have been throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and usher in renewed optimism for the future. It said Let Resilience Ring will be held at Evergy Plaza at 630 S Kansas Ave., on May 31, at noon.

www.wibw.com
#Community Health#Covid 19#Gtp#Wibw#Stormont Vail Health#Resilience Ring#Stormont Vail Health#Community Institutions#Solidarity#Environment#Mayor#Memorial Day#President#Healthcare#Evergy Plaza#Ceo#Dr Kenagy#Curtis#Kansas Ave
