Stormont Vail, GTP to honor community’s resilience through COVID-19

This year’s JA Business Hall of Fame Laureates are a diverse set of individuals whose contributions to business growth in Topeka vary as much as their involvement in bettering our community. Whether it is the innovator who moved to Topeka to help a local company usher in unprecedented growth; the problem solver who not only honored his father’s legacy but is now preparing to pass the torch to the next generation; the trailblazer who shattered the glass ceiling as a woman attorney and judge; or the visionaries whose combined expertise launched a whole new living experience for seniors, these honorees share a common trait: Belief in possibilities.