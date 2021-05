The UK has sanctioned 22 people involved in a series of notorious corruption cases, the foreign secretary Dominic Raab has announced.Individuals across Russia, Latin America and South Africa have been hit with travel bans and had their assets frozen.The moves are part of the first wave of sanctions under a new global anti-corruption regime, and have been applied partly in tandem with measures in the US.Fourteen of those affected were involved in one of the largest tax frauds in recent Russian history, as exposed by the late lawyer Sergei Magnitsky.Mr Raab said the sanctions target those involved "in some...