Xbox's Quick Resume Has One Big Side Effect

Hood: Outlaws & Legends - Year 1 Edition (Pre-order) Pre-order Hood: Outlaws & Legends - Year 1 Edition to receive: • 3 days Early Access - start playing on May 7th • The Forest Lords pack with exclusive skins! Strike down your enemies with 4 outfits and 4 weapon skins to ensure your place among legends. Year 1 Edition includes the full Hood: Outlaws & Legends game + Year 1 Battle Pass Pack Year 1 Battle Pass Pack includes 3 Battle Passes to unlock during Year 1*, covering 3 Seasons**: • Season 1 Battle Pass • Season 2 Battle Pass • Season 3 Battle Pass Each Battle Pass contains exclusive unlockable items, including outfits, weapon skins, banners and titles. *Season 0 won’t have a BattlePass, but will be filled with free content, community events and game-changing content. **Battle Passes will be unlocked for a limited time - be sure to play when each Battle Pass opens to earn your rewards. Battle Pass 1, 2 and 3, as well as their exclusive content, will be available for time-limited periods during the first year following the game’s launch. We are all Outlaws… but some of us will become Legends.