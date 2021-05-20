newsbreak-logo
Hip-Hop Spot: J. Cole Plays 2nd Pro Basketball Game + Future Throws Jabs At Lori Harvey

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
97.9 The Beat
 12 hours ago
Ready for your daily dose of hip-hop? The homie HeadKrack delivers another segment of “Hip-Hop Spot,” giving you the latest updates happening in the rap world. The latest headlines in hip-hop include the announcement of music festivals returning — Birthday Bash ATL, here we come! — in addition to a report on how J. Cole did during his second professional basketball game in Africa and Future sending shots towards his ex Lori Harvey yet again.

97.9 The Beat

J. Cole Silences Doubters With Very 1st L.A. Leakers Freestyle

J. Cole began his professional rapping career in 2007 and now is hinting at retiring with his upcoming studio album The Off-Season dropping this Friday. While he might be riding off into the sunset sooner than later, the North Carolina wordsmith dropped his very first freestyle with the L.A. Leakers crew, proving to his doubters that he’s very much a problem with the microphone duties.
NBAHipHopDX.com

J. Cole Welcomed By Pro Rwandan Basketball Teammates Ahead Of 1st Game

RWANDA – J. Cole isn’t giving up on his hoop dreams. Earlier this week, the former St. John’s walk-on traveled to Africa to sign a contract with Rwanda’s Patriots B.B.C. team in the Basketball Africa League. Cole is in the process of clearing quarantine ahead of making his debut against team Nigeria on Sunday (May 16).
NBAStereogum

J. Cole Will Reportedly Play For Rwandan National Basketball Team

This coming Friday, J. Cole will release his new album The Off-Season; he just released the new single “i n t e r l u d e” on Friday. But Cole reportedly has another big project planned out, as well. In what must be the most ambitious rap-to-basketball crossover attempt since Master P played pre-season games for the Hornets and the Raptors in 1998 and 1999, Cole will play for the Rwandan national team.
NBAmilwaukeesun.com

Hip-hop to hoops: J. Cole joins Rwanda basketball team

American rap star J. Cole has signed with the Rwanda Patriots and will play as a shooting forward in the maiden NBA-backed Basketball Africa League which starts in the East African nation on Sunday. The award-winning rapper and music producer, whose full name is Jermaine Lamarr Cole, 36, played the...
93.1 WZAK

J. Cole’s Professional Basketball Debut Is In The Books

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. J. Cole is still basking in the glow of releasing his sixth studio album in The Off-Season last week, and now he has another accomplishment to celebrate. The North Carolina rapper and producer made his professional basketball debut over the weekend, adding a feather to his cap by living out his hoop dreams on the world stage.
NBARaleigh News & Observer

North Carolina rapper J. Cole takes act to a pro basketball team. Find out where.

Fayetteville’s own Jermaine Cole, better known as hip-hop artist J. Cole is changing his status with the game of basketball from hobby to part-time job. According to NBA reporter Shams Charania, Cole signed to play in the Basketball Africa League for three to six games with the Rwanda B.BC. Patriots. Former N.C. State forward Brandon Costner is also on that roster. Their first game will be Sunday against Nigeria.
NBAABC News

Rapper J. Cole makes pro hoops debut with Africa's Patriots Basketball Club

Rapper J. Cole made his debut with the Patriots Basketball Club on Sunday and held his own on the court in the Basketball Africa League. Cole, whose real name is Jermaine Cole, finished with three points, three rebounds and two assists in just under 18 minutes of action as the Patriots, who are based in Kigali, Rwanda, took on the Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club. His first points came on a putback layup off of a miss by Steve Hagumintwari in the final minute of the first quarter.
NBABillboard

J. Cole Scores in His Pro Debut With Basketball Africa League: Watch

After dropping his long-awaited The Off-Season album on May 14, J. Cole also dropped in three points, three rebounds and two assists in his Rwandan Patriots BBC professional basketball debut on Sunday (May 16). The rapper, who has long harbored hoop dreams, landed a short-term contract with the Basketball Africa...
Celebritiesimdb.com

Lori Harvey Reveals the Secret Behind Michael B. Jordan's Glowing Skin

In 2021, it's not a real relationship if she doesn't share her skincare secrets with her boo. That's certainly true for Michael B. Jordan, who apparently owes his entire skincare creed to his new girlfriend. Since they began dating, the lucky lady herself, Lori Harvey, has made her mark on the Black Panther star in ways more than one, according to her Vogue Beauty Secrets video. Lori, who went Instagram official with Mbj in January, shared in her beauty vlog that she is responsible for Michael's flawless skin. In fact, she's developing her own skincare line that's coming out "very soon," because, as she put it, "Skincare is definitely one of the...
HollywoodLife

​Michael B. Jordan Reveals Why He Went Public With Lori Harvey Romance: I’m ‘Happy’

After years of being notoriously private about his love life, Michael B. Jordan hasn’t held back when it comes to his relationship with Lori Harvey. Michael B. Jordan has not been shy when it comes to publicly showing off his love for girlfriend, Lori Harvey, which is quite different from what fans are used to from the star. Over the years, the actor has been very private when it comes to his personal life, but with Lori, things are different, he says. “I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on,” Michael tells People. “I am extremely happy.”
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

OK, We're Officially Obsessed With Lori Harvey's Date-Night Style

Simply put, Lori Harvey never fails to keep us on our toes. From her high-profile relationships to her enviable beauty looks and, of course, her sexy style, Lori consistently reminds us that she doesn't come to play — and sis doesn't play fair. Case in point: her new beau, Michael B. Jordan, perhaps the most covetable arm candy in existence.
FootwearNews

Lori Harvey Elevates the Silkiest Pajamas Set With a Heeled Twist on Furry Slippers

Lori Harvey shared her beauty secrets with Vogue this week and gave a glam twist on loungewear for the occasion. The model gave a behind-the-scenes look from her new video on Instagram last night, posing out on a balcony in matching golden silk pajamas set. Complete with a button-up top, coordinating pants and a hidden lace bralette, the pieces come courtesy of La Perla with similar pieces from the label available at Farfetch.
FootwearNews

Lori Harvey Grocery Shops in Style in an Ultra Cropped Top, Sleek Leggings & Buzzy Waffle Sneakers

Lori Harvey broke out her effortlessly cool style for a grocery run today with an athleisure twist. The model stopped by celeb-favorited spot Bristol Farms in West Hollywood, Calif., this afternoon in gym-ready apparel. The ensemble layered a daringly cut crop top over a pale purple sports bra and black high-rise leggings. Harvey also included a protective face mask and a pink-chained crossbody bag for the outing.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

J. Cole Links Up With Kevin Durant And Talks About Pro Basketball Debut

J. Cole will officially make his pro basketball debut on Sunday morning as he takes to the court in Africa to play for the Rwanda Patriots of the Basketball Africa League. Cole has always expressed interest in playing basketball at a high level and this new opportunity in Rwanda will give him that shot at glory. Not to mention, it's great timing considering he just released The Off-Season to the masses.
Hip Hophotnewhiphop.com

J. Cole Divides Hip Hop Fans With Bill Cosby Bar During L.A. Leakers Freestyle

His freestyle has been the talk of the Hip Hop scene today (May 12), but people have been divided over one of J. Cole's bars. The Dreamville mogul has been carefully rolling out his highly anticipated album The Off-Season and there have been rumors that he's slated to ball for Africa League's Rwanda Patriots. To add to the already growing hype coming from Cole's camp was his L.A. Leakers freestyle that quickly went viral.