I can’t count the amount of effort and time many people around me and I have been wasting trying to forget someone. We try to forget moments, feelings, and memories we experienced with them; however, we fail to forget every single time, despite all our attempts. So to everyone out there who’s trying to forget someone right now, quit trying, because it’s impossible to do so. I know that this is not what you want to hear. I know that saying this aloud may make many people uncomfortable, and many people may not like hearing this, but this is the truth. No matter how much you try to forget someone, you’ll never be able to.