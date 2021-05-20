Color Us Connected: Taking care of our own and each other's mental health

This is “May is Mental Health Awareness Month”. I want to acknowledge the members of our mental health community here in Wyoming County. There are literally dozens and dozens of mental health professionals, para-professionals, volunteer mental health committee members, social workers, school psychologists and counselors, foster care workers, child welfare workers, Child Protective Services workers and Adult Protective Services workers, WCCH Behavioral Health staff, private therapists, law enforcement leadership and officers, county judges, domestic violence staff, alcohol and substance abuse counselors, Department of Corrections counselors and social workers, Prevention Program teams, hospital emergency department teams, town supervisors, pastors, pharmacists, lawyers for the children, nurses, physicians and more.