Color Us Connected: Taking care of our own and each other's mental health

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spark a long-overdue conversation on mental health, May 2021 could mark the most critical Mental Health Awareness Month yet. During the pandemic, approximately 4 in 10 adults in the United States have reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder, up from 1 in 10 adults who experienced these symptoms in 2019. Of course, not all groups experienced hardships equally. Both the pandemic and the highly charged environment of the last year have exacerbated the already disparate mental health needs for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) communities, which experienced the additional emotional burden of racial violence. Studies also show that members of the LGBTQ+ community are experiencing pandemic hardships differently than non-LGBTQ+ people. A recent analysis found that three-fourths of LGBT people say pandemic-related stress has had a negative impact on their mental health, as compared to 49 percent of those who do not identify as LGBT.