Orioles ending attendance restrictions June 1

The Baltimore Orioles are lifting restrictions that limited attendance to 25 percent capacity starting on June 1.

The team says it consulted with city and state officials, along with the Maryland Stadium Authority, before making the decision.

Tickets for all home games go on sale Wednesday, May 26.

While social distancing will no longer be required, “pod” sections in some areas will remain open for fans who choose to do so.

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Masks will still be required for all attendees, unless actively eating or drinking.

The Orioles host the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, June 1.