CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. You have heard the old saying about the only guarantees in life being death and taxes? Well, you can add WWE pay-per-view events to that list, as Vince McMahon and company are going to continue producing big shows until the end of time, or WWE Network on Peacock runs out of space on its servers, whichever comes first. But, in all seriousness, there is nothing that can stop the biggest wrestling promotion in the world from putting on a show (just look at the company’s output since the start of 2020) and this year doesn’t look to be any different, with a slate of upcoming WWE events.