TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are behind bars after the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office assisted the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office in apprehending a burglary suspect. Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse says one person is in custody after a burglary in Hoyt. He said on Tuesday, May 11, around 10:30 a.m., his office received a report of a burglary and theft from a home at 110 W. 1st St. Upon arrival, he said deputies found a broken window and it was reported that a 65-inch flat-screen television, a Play Station 4 and an electric sander was taken from the home.