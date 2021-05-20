Cruella star confirms his character is queer

Angelina Jolie has casually let it slip that she's seen the Eternals trailer - she just wasn't aware that the rest of us haven't! Jolie was doing a video interview recently, in which the subject of Marvel's Eternals movie was brought up. According to Jolie, "I saw the trailer but it's not out yet - is it?" The interviewer informed her that "All we got is you doing this [makes sword fight pose], and I was like 'I'm Sold!'" The Eternals' first-look footage debut with the Marvel Studios Phase 4 sizzle reel trailer that dropped this week, giving fans updated release dates and production reveals on a handful of MCU films.