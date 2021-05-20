newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Cruella star confirms his character is queer

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCruella's John McCrea has announced that his character Artie is queer in the movie. Chatting to Attitude ahead of the live-action Disney flick's release next week, the actor explained: "It depends on who you're asking I suppose – but for me, yes, it's official: he's queer. "But we don't see...

www.digitalspy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Love#Lgbtq#Cruella Star#Digital Spy#Apple News#Iconic Villain#Fun#Cinemas#Things#Social#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Cruella star Emma Stone opens up about playing iconic villain

Emma Stone has opened up about taking on the iconic role of the titular villain in Cruella. The upcoming Disney movie will take a dive into the origins of the 101 Dalmatians baddie during the 1970s in London amid the backdrop of the punk scene. Speaking about playing Cruella, the...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Castle star Stana Katic confirms fate of her latest TV series﻿

Castle star Stana Katic has confirmed the fate of her show Absentia after its third season. Originally, the Amazon Prime Video show centred around an FBI agent who was declared dead in absentia. Emily Byrne (played by Katic) had to fight for her family, identity and survival when she became the prime suspect in a string of murders.
Beauty & Fashionconventionscene.com

Disney’s Cruella “Call Me Cruella”

Original. Criminal. Dressed to kill. Get your first listen of Florence + the Machine’s new song “Call Me Cruella” from the #Cruella​ Soundtrack in this brand-new look at the film. Hear the soundtrack 5/21 and see the film in theaters and on #DisneyPlus​ with Premier Access May 28. Additional fee required.
Theater & DanceIGN

Dave Bautista Seemingly Confirms Drax is in Thor: Love and Thunder

Considering how secretive Marvel Studios is about its upcoming projects, it isn’t surprising to find out that all details about the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder aren’t revealed yet. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Dave Bautista said that he will “neither confirm nor deny” that Drax will be a part of the movie.
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

EastEnders star Brian Conley hints at his character Terry Cant's mystery secret

EastEnders spoilers follow. Brian Conley has offered some cryptic hints about his character Terry 'Rocky' Cant's mysterious secret. The Walford newcomer makes his first appearance in Tuesday's (May 10) episode as Sonia's long-lost father, when Rainie Highway bumps into him while he's looking for Albert Square. Speaking to Digital Spy...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Cruella’ First Reactions: A Bold and Wicked Disney Origin Story Starring Emma Stone

Early word is in for “I, Tonya” director Craig Gillespie’s flamboyant spin on the origin story of iconic Disney villain Cruella de Vil, and the film looks to be a winner. Emma Stone is being praised for her wicked twist on the “101 Dalmatians” villainess. Emma Thompson is also being singled out for her turn as Baroness von Hellman, the head of a swank fashion house and also a renowned haute fashion legend. Check out first reactions below.
Moviesepicstream.com

Black Adam Star Opens Up About Backlash After Casting was Accused of Racebending

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Black Adam isn't even out yet but it's already causing quite the controversy in the comic book community. The project which has been in developmental hell for over a decade already began filming last month and so far, it seems like the official cast for the highly anticipated DC Extended Universe film is already on lock. Speaking of, one of its cast members is receiving backlash for taking on the role of Cyclone, one of the key characters in the film.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

The 100 star Bob Morley confirmed for The Rookie in TV return

The Rookie spoilers follow. The 100 might not have delivered justice for Bellamy Blake in its series finale, but actor Bob Morley has made his TV comeback. That's a kind of justice, right?. Morley – a real 100 fan favourite – has joined the cast of police procedural drama The...
MoviesComicBook

Angelina Jolie Reveals She's Seen The Full Eternals Trailer

Angelina Jolie has casually let it slip that she's seen the Eternals trailer - she just wasn't aware that the rest of us haven't! Jolie was doing a video interview recently, in which the subject of Marvel's Eternals movie was brought up. According to Jolie, "I saw the trailer but it's not out yet - is it?" The interviewer informed her that "All we got is you doing this [makes sword fight pose], and I was like 'I'm Sold!'" The Eternals' first-look footage debut with the Marvel Studios Phase 4 sizzle reel trailer that dropped this week, giving fans updated release dates and production reveals on a handful of MCU films.
Moviesdailydead.com

Interview: Co-Star Matthias Schweighöfer on Working with Zack Snyder and Digging into His Character for ARMY OF THE DEAD

For his latest, Zack Snyder has assembled a killer ensemble to bring his zombified heist movie to life in Army of the Dead, including Dave Bautista, Hiroyuki Sanada, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Theo Rossi, Samantha Win, Tig Notaro, Matthias Schweighöfer, Ella Purnell, Raúl Castillo, and Nora Arnezeder. During the recent press day for Army of the Dead, Daily Dead had the opportunity to briefly speak with Matthias Schweighöfer about his character in the film—an enthusiastic German safe cracker by the name of Ludwig Dieter. During the interview, Schweighöfer discussed his excitement over getting to collaborate with Snyder on the film, working with his fellow cast members, and gave us some hints on Dieter’s backstory as well.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Marvel stars who played more than one character in the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is made up of a plethora of not only superheroes but also ordinary folks whose faces have come to delight us whenever they appear on screen. But as the universe — soon to be multiverse — grows, there's been a perhaps unsurprising trend: familiar faces cropping up where they shouldn't be.
MoviesCinema Blend

'Those Who Wish Me Dead' Interviews With Angelina Jolie, Jon Bernthal And More

Those Who Wish Me Dead star Angelina Jolie and co-stars Jon Bernthal, Finn Little, and Medina Senghore discuss their upcoming HBO Max/Warner Bros. release with Cinemablend’s Sean O’Connell. Stick around for Jolie’s thoughts on working on set after nailing her directorial debut, how the cast felt about the intense stunts and scenes throughout the film, and of course, some Marvel talk about Chloé Zhao and The Eternals.
Celebritiesnerdist.com

Chris Hemsworth Marks 10 Years of THOR with Throwback Photo

It’s impossible to imagine the MCU without Chris Hemsworth. Just like we can’t fathom the franchise without Tom Hiddleston. But that wasn’t always the case for everyone. When Marvel originally cast the pair to star in 2011’s Thor, some considered the “no names” a risky choice. Obviously those concerns didn’t pan out. After a decade in the roles, each actor is still just as important to the MCU as they’ve ever been. Hemsworth clearly hasn’t forgotten about those initial worries though. He celebrated 10 years of playing the God of Lightning by posting a throwback photo on Instagram of himself with Hiddleston. Hemsworth linked to the original report that pointed out they weren’t exactly huge stars back then.
TV ShowsBlack Hills Pioneer

The Stars of ‘Mom’ Reflect on Their Characters and the Show’s Impact (VIDEO)

It’s never easy saying goodbye, but the women of CBS’s Mom have faced tougher challenges over eight seasons. In a show that highlights addiction and recovery, the characters of Mom have grown significantly since fans first met them in 2013. Season 8 has also proven their ability to adapt to big changes, like Bonnie’s (Allison Janney) adjustment to life without her daughter, Christy (Anna Faris).