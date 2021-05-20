newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Mariska Hargitay reveals multiple leg injuries requiring hospital visit

By Frank Lovece
Newsday
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the article"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star Mariska Hargitay has suffered leg injuries that required a hospital visit. "#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament," the actress, 57, wrote Wednesday on Instagram, captioning a photo of herself outside Manhattan's Hospital for Special Surgery. She was wearing what appeared to be an ankle brace on her left leg and a knee brace on her right.

www.newsday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samantha Ronson
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Debra Messing
Person
Ali Wentworth
Person
Danielle Moné Truitt
Person
Julianna Margulies
Person
Holly Robinson Peete
Person
Mariska Hargitay
Person
Cynthia Erivo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Organized Crime#Broken Leg#Knee Surgery#Heart Surgery#Emmy#Mri#Nypd#Nbc#Braceyourself#Wolf Entertainment#Leg Injuries#Star#Police#Eight Time Nominee#Sunshine Girl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYComicBook

Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder To Surprise Fans At First Screenings

With a few days left before Army of the Dead premieres globally on Netflix, the new film from Zack Snyder is currently playing in US theaters in a bigger run than any other original from the streamer. The filmmaker took to Twitter earlier today to confirm that anyone watching the film later today at the Paris Theater in New York City will get the chance to see the film with him as he and his wife/producing partner Deborah Snyder will be in attendance to intro the film. "Tonight’s 7:00pm show of #ArmyOfTheDead at the Paris Theater in NYC is sold out," Snyder tweeted. "But you can still buy tickets for the 10:05pm. Debbie and I will be there to introduce the show. See you there!"