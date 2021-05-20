Mariska Hargitay reveals multiple leg injuries requiring hospital visit
"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star Mariska Hargitay has suffered leg injuries that required a hospital visit. "#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament," the actress, 57, wrote Wednesday on Instagram, captioning a photo of herself outside Manhattan's Hospital for Special Surgery. She was wearing what appeared to be an ankle brace on her left leg and a knee brace on her right.www.newsday.com