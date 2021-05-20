Chicago Bulls: 3 middling players that could hit the trade block

Zach LaVine, Tomas Satoransky, Chicago Bulls Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports. The times are changing for the Chicago Bulls, and there are players still around with this team that don’t look like they will be here for much longer. That is the case for a lot of the pieces acquired by the former front office pairing of John Paxson and Gar Forman. The direction of the franchise is going to be much different now under the leadership of executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley.