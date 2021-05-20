Chicago Bulls: 3 middling players that could hit the trade block
There’s a lot to reflect on for first-year head coach Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls following the conclusion of a regular season that provides both disappointment looking back, and some hope for the franchise moving forward. The Bulls likely should’ve been able to get one of the spots in the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference this year, over competing teams like the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, and Indiana Pacers.pippenainteasy.com