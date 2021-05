There’s always been pushback about what gets taught in schools (looking at you, evolution), and legislators are always more than willing to weigh in. Most recently, the topic in question has been critical race theory. Just this week, the Tennessee General Assembly voted to ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory. The government can now withhold funding from schools that teach about racism and its history in the United States. And this is just a small snapshot of what is happening at the national level. Idaho is already on board, and Texas is expected to follow suit. It’s a move decidedly in the wrong direction.