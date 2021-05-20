Couple celebrates 70 years

May is here! Summer is just around the corner! How are you planning on welcoming in the warmer weather this month?. There are so many things to do! Mother’s Day is just a few days away. Have you gotten your mom, mother-in-law or grandmother something yet? Husbands, don’t forget something nice for your wife! If you are looking for a last minute gift or just something to do on Saturday, May 8, I would like to invite you to the Vendor Fair/Open House at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County! It begins at 1 p.m. and goes until 3 p.m. Come down and visit the vendors, find a gift for mom and tour the Center. You might just win a door prize!