The Best Looks to Wear at a Business Lunch Meeting

By Laurie Brookins
Hollywood Reporter
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hollywood Reporter spoke with three women who dress Hollywood executives and producers about what their clients want to wear right now as people in the entertainment industry begin to take lunch meetings again around town. Read on for style suggestions — including high-waisted pants, loafers and low heels — from Dana Asher Levine aka The Clothing Therapist, Stephanie Gisondi-Little of ComposedCo and Vanessa Shokrian of The Weitz Effect, who says, “People are eager to get out of their sweats and get dressed up, but they want to achieve that fine line of chic and comfortable.”

