newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Issa Rae Reveals Nipsey Hussle Played Peacemaker In Misunderstanding With Lauren London

By Easy Money Typer
hiphopwired.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn her Vanity Fair cover feature, Rae shared a story about the Victory Lap crafter and his skills in extending olive branches. Nipsey Hussle, the peacemaker? According to Issa Rae, the late rapper helped the media mogul temper problems between herself and Lauren London. Before becoming a big name in Hollywood, Rae landed on the radars of many thanks to her successful YouTube show Awkward Black Girl.

hiphopwired.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren London
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Nipsey Hussle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peacemaker#Rapper#Hollywood#Vanity Fair#Victory Lap#Atl#Stardom#Media Mogul#Photo#White Tv Executives#Feature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

Blxst Wants to Take the Torch for L.A. Hip-Hop and Continue Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Spring 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. It would simply be too easy to categorize 25-year-old Blxst as the latest rapping-singing product to break out of the West Coast hip-hop scene. Instead, the sleepy-eyed 1990’s baby, who has been compared to late O.G. hook king Nate Dogg and platinum-plus Compton phenom Roddy Ricch, is carving out his own lane. “The West Coast is really known for being gangsters,” Blxst says. “Now, we are experimenting. We are having fun with it.” The South Central, Los Angeles-born artist is also a beatmaker, songwriter and sound engineer. Blxst’s self-produced, 2020 debut EP, No Love Lost, was followed by an expanded deluxe edition late last year, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart. He’s also racked up over 13 million Spotify streams of his mid-tempo come-on track “Chosen” featuring platinum players Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga, and garnered cosigns by hip-hop behemoths J. Cole and Nas. “That’s not regular,” a humble Blxst says of Nas name-dropping him on an upcoming song. “As much as I try to be humble about it, it’s hard to keep that in. That’s big.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Lauren London says 'it's important' for her sons to see her 'moving forward with grief' following killing of Nipsey Hussle ... as she accepted film role in Without Remorse

Lauren London said she wanted to show her two sons she was getting back to normal by accepting a role in the upcoming film Without Remorse. The 36-year-old model and actress, and love of late rap star Nipsey Hussle, spoke with Entertainment Tonight on Monday about the factors that led her to the film.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Michael B. Jordan Calls Lauren London "One Of The Strongest Women I Know"

The future of Lauren London's career hung in the balance following the death of Nipsey Hussle. London was admittedly unsure of if she would navigate an acting career again, but after Michael B. Jordan reached out, she decided to lend her talents to the film, Without Remorse. Jordan and London star as a married couple who are expecting a child, but London revealed in an interview that the evolution of her character was why she decided to participate.
MoviesSt. Louis American

Lauren London returns to big screen, finds healing while filming

After stepping away to grieve her fiancé Nipsey Hussle’s death in 2019, Lauren London has returned to acting. She currently stars in “Without Remorse,” alongside Michael B. Jordan. In the film, Jordan’s character seeks revenge against ex-military officers who killed London’s character, their unborn child and members of his Navy...
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Check Out How Ciara, Lala, Lauren London And More Celebrated Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is such a special time of the year. It’s a time to show appreciation and love for all the mothers, grandmothers, and expecting mothers in your life for their unconditional love and support that’s gotten so many of us through good and bad times. Mother’s Day is also the day that people take to Instagram to show off the beautiful mothers in their own lives, often sharing devotion and appreciation posts for their mothers, grandmothers, aunts, mommy friends, and everyone in between in hopes of making their Mother’s Day that much more special. While everyone’s Instagram timeline is absolutely flooded with gorgeous mothers, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite celebs’ Mother’s Day shout-outs to take a look at how they celebrated this lovely day. Check out our celebrity Mother’s Day round-up below!
Makeuplicenseglobal.com

Ciate London Reveals 'The Incredibles' Makeup

"The Incredibles'" Edna Mode's flair for fashion has been channeled into a capsule collection from Ciaté London. The limited-edition Edna Mode collection is an homage to the character's style and pop art. The four-piece line-up includes a face and cheek palette, a soft-matte lip powder and a duo of gel liner pencils.
Nipsey Husslethisis50.com

Warchyld Presents One of a Kind Nipsey Hussle Barbed-Wire Bat!

Independent HipHop artist and entrepreneur Warchyld has produced a custom “Barb Wire” baseball bat in loving memory of the HipHop Icon “NIPSEY HUSSLE”. Warchyld’s clothing line “Wardrobe” produces one off pieces on this product so there will never be a duplicate. Nipsey Hussle’s legacy is one that will live forever...
Celebrities2dopeboyz.com

Ty Dolla $ign – “By Yourself” f. Bryson Tiller & Jhené Aiko (Video)

With all of the guests on his Featuring Ty Dolla $ign project, how did we miss Tiffany Haddish on it?!. Joking, of course. However, the actress and funny woman makes a cameo appearance — randomly, ha — in Ty$’ video for his update of “By Yourself.” Along with Bryson Tiller and Jhené Aiko, the Alex Bittan-directed video can be seen below.
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

Diddy Legally Changes Middle Name to Love

Diddy is arguably one of the kings of name changes, but this time it looks like the adjustment was officially done on paper. On Monday (May 3), Diddy, who was once called Puff Daddy, Puffy, Puff and P. Diddy, but was born Sean John Combs, shared via Instagram a copy of what appears to be a legal document altering his given middle name from John to Love. The name changing decree, which is dated for Nov. 21, 2020, is signed—presumably by a judge—and indicates the court's approval of the change. The Bad Boy Records CEO now legally goes by Sean Love Combs.
Violent CrimesComplex

Talib Kweli Responds to Noname After She Defended His Harassment Accusers

Talib Kweli got into a tense exchange with Noname on Saturday,​​​​​​ after he defended himself against months-old harassment allegations. The back-and-forth began when a Twitter user shared a screenshot of Kweli’s recent criticism of Noname, whom he accused of propagating unproven claims about his treatment of women. The message, which was shared with Noname, read in part:
CelebritiesEssence

Nicki Minaj Speaks On Her Father Robert Maraj's Passing

"He was very loved & will be very missed," the rapper shared in her statement. Last night, Barbz went crazy after Nicki Minaj went on Instagram live with Young Money Cash Money alum Drake and dropped her famed Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape. Following the re-release of hits such as “Seeing Green” and “I Get Crazy” from 12 years ago, Minaj also broke her silence on the passing of her father Robert Maraj on her official website in a long update to her fans about Netflix binge-watching and pregnancy cravings.
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

Tory Lanez & Chris Brown Have a Joint Project on The Way

The backlash against Tory Lanez’ alleged attack on Megan Thee Stallion is not stopping the artist from continuing to work his music. Tory recently did a live stream concert called Playboy and right after it, hopped on Instagram Live for an interview with DJ Carisma. During the conversation, he revealed that he has a joint project with Chris Brown on the way.