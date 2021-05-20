newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Queen Elizabeth’s 5-month-old puppy dies a month after husband’s passing

By Nexstar Media Wire
WREG
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) — Just over a month after the death of her late husband, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s 5-month-old puppy has reportedly died. The dog, named Fergus after the queen’s late uncle Fergus Bowes-Lyon, who died during World War I, was thought to have been a dorgi — a corgi and dachshund mix, reported PEOPLE.

wreg.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Philip
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies#British Royal Family#Uk#Nexstar#5 Month Old Puppy#Husband#Dogs#Dachshund Mix#February#The Sun#World War I#Royals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animals
Country
U.K.
News Break
Pets
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Queen Elizabeth's goddaughter reveals how 'ordinary' the royal family really is

Queen Elizabeth's goddaughter has revealed the some of the secrets surrounding royal protocol. Victoria Pryor - who is the Queen mother's great-niece, and the daughter of Margaret Rhodes - spoke about the dos and don'ts when staying with royal family during a new documentary titled 'The Queen and her Cousins', which aired on ITV on Monday (05.10.21).
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Queen Elizabeth II Zooms in From Windsor Castle for an Ambassador Meeting After Prince Philip’s Death: See the Photo

Even monarchs have Zoom meetings. Queen Elizabeth II hopped on a video chat for a meeting with some very important guests, and by the looks of it, she’s an expert. The queen, 95, has been in residence at Windsor Castle, so when Latvian ambassador Ivita Burmistre visited Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, April 27, the monarch received her in a virtual audience. She also met with Sara Affoue Amani, the ambassador from the Ivory Coast.
Celebritieswsgw.com

Paul McCartney on Queen Elizabeth: “She’s very down to Earth”

In a CBS News special about Queen Elizabeth II, Sir Paul McCartney, who has met the monarch multiple times, says he would describe her as “down to Earth.”. “I think the thing about the Queen is that she’s – she’s royal, so you look up to her cause she’s royal. But she’s very down to Earth,” the singer-songwriter told “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King.
U.K.theroyalobserver.com

Queen Elizabeth To Attend State Opening Of Parliament Alongside Son Prince Charles — Her First Official Engagement Since Prince Philip's Death

Queen Elizabeth II will attend the State Opening of Parliament in Westminster alongside son Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall — her first official engagement since her husband, Prince Philip, died on April 9. Article continues below advertisement. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the event, which will...
CelebritiesKokomo Perspective

Queen Elizabeth remembers swimming award

Queen Elizabeth received a Junior Respiration Award from the Royal Life Saving Society when she was just 14. The 95-year-old British monarch used to attend swimming lessons with her sister Princess Margaret at the Bath Club in Mayfair, London, and it was at that venue where she earned the accolade back in 1941.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles Planted a Tree Together at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles got a chance to show off their green thumbs while planting a tree at Windsor Castle earlier this year. The royals got their hands dirty planting a small oak outside the palace, where the monarch has been living throughout the pandemic, to kick off a months-long campaign to plant millions of new trees across the United Kingdom. The “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee” campaign is being run by the Queen's Green Canopy in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next year, or “Tree-bilee” as Charles puts in a video promoting the initiative, calling it a “profoundly symbolic act.” He adds that planting a tree “is a statement of hope and faith in the future. Whether you are an individual hoping to plan a single sapling in your garden, school or community group planting a tree, a Council, charity or business intending to plant a whole avenue of trees, everyone can get involved.” He also points out that, during her reign, the Queen has planted over 1,500 trees all over the world while visiting on official duties.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Prince Philip died of ‘old age’: Royal’s death certificate suggests no single disease was to blame when he passed away peacefully at Windsor aged 99 last month

The Duke of Edinburgh died of ‘old age’, his death certificate reveals. Prince Philip died ‘peacefully’ aged 99 last month, Buckingham Palace announced at the time. Yesterday his official death notice was revealed. It states that the cause of death was simply ‘old age’. It was certified by Sir Huw...
CelebritiesElle

Prince Philip's Cause Of Death Has Been Confirmed Three Weeks After He Passed Away

Almost a month after he passed away, Prince Philip's cause of death has now been confirmed: the elderly royal died of old age. On 9 April, the royal family announced the sad news that the Duke of Edinburgh had passed away at the age 99. All that was said in regards to his death at the time was that he had 'passed away peacefully' that morning at Windsor Castle.
Celebritiesnews-graphic.com

Prince Philip died of 'old age'

Prince Philip died of old age. The Duke of Edinburgh passed away last month at the age of 99 and though he'd been in hospital for a procedure related to a heart condition just a few weeks before his death, his doctor didn't single out any specific contributory factor. According...
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Everything You Need To Know About Queen Elizabeth's New Beer

Queen Elizabeth II, contrary to rumor, is not a big drinker. According to CNN, former royal chef Darren McGrady quashed the "silly little pieces in the papers" saying Her Majesty indulged in four drinks a day. He explained that, instead, she will have an occasional glass of sweet German wine with dinner. When she does indulge in a cocktail, her favorite is a gin and Dubonnet. In fact, such is her fondness for gin (in moderation) that she's even permitted the marketing of Buckingham Palace Gin, a product made with botanicals picked from the palace grounds. (Her son also has his own booze brand, the all-organic Highgrove Gin.)
CelebritiesPosted by
Parade

The Queen Turns 95, Marking Her First Birthday Without Prince Philip in 73 Years, Saying Tributes Have Been a ‘Comfort’

Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 95th birthday today, only days after she said her final farewell to her husband of 73 years at Prince Philip‘s funeral on Saturday. A statement—her first personal statement since the Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9—was released via the royal family‘s Instagram account, in which she described tributes to her late husband as a “comfort.”
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Prince Philip’s cause of death revealed nearly one month after passing

Prince Philip’s cause of death has been revealed nearly one month after the passing of Queen Elizabeth’s beloved husband. According to The Telegraph, the Duke of Edinburgh died of “old age.” The late royal was 99 at the time of his death. Per The Telegraph, Prince Philip’s death certificate reveals that his death was certified by Sir Huw Thomas, who is the head of the royal medical household.