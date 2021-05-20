Daniel Snyder, Jason Wright touring stadiums with plan to open new one in 2027.
Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder and president Jason Wright are on a road trip designed to inform their thoughts on a new home. Snyder and Wright led a group from the organization to check out SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Snyder told TMZ that it is part of “making big plans” for a new stadium of their own. The tour will hit other stadiums in the U.S. and go on to Europe to see what Snyder calls the “best of the best” the sports world has to offer.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com