Daniel Snyder, Jason Wright touring stadiums with plan to open new one in 2027.

On May 16, 2021 FC Cincinnati will begin a new chapter in their history, with the first game in TQL Stadium versus Inter Miami CF. The multi-year project promises to raise the bar for soccer specific stadiums in MLS and raise the profile of the sport in the city of Cincinnati. Discover the design and technology that brought this stadium to life and what FC Cincinnati hopes it means for the future of the club and community. Homecoming is a new series that looks at the unique story of soccer stadiums in North American and explores the design, inspiration, and origins behind stadiums in Major League Soccer.