newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

HBO Max Working On Batman & Superman Animated Shows

hiphopwired.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the cult-classic 90’s cartoon, Batman: The Animated series were elated when it was rumored that HBO Max would be bringing back the beloved program but with a different tone. Now The Verge is reporting that not only will the show’s original creators, Bruce Timm and Matt Reeves, will...

hiphopwired.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Timm
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
J.j. Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Series#The Batman#Adventures Of Superman#Gotham City#Verge#A Man Of Steel#Metropolis#Film Director Producer#Feature#Poster#Brand#Social Life#Roots#Diving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Dave Bautista describes failed pitch to play Batman villain Bane: ‘They had a giggle and showed me the exit’

Dave Bautista has described his failed pitch to play the classic Batman villain Bane.The Guardians of the Galaxy star claimed he approached Warner Bros studios and asked to be cast as the character, only to be told that Bane wasn’t even in any of their forthcoming projects.Speaking at Justice Con, Bautista responded when he was asked which superhero character he wished to play.“Oh, it would be Bane all day long,” he said. “I’ve made no secret about this.“I want to play Bane so bad I went to Warner Bros, had an appointment with them, had an appointment with DC,...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Superman movie reportedly set in its own universe and taking inspiration from original Superman comics

New details have emerged online regarding Warner Bros. new Superman movie, which will have a Black lead. According to The Hollywood Reporter, at the moment, the new movie will be set in its own universe, separate from recent blockbusters like Wonder Woman 1984 and Aquaman, similar to Matt Reeves' The Batman. Upcoming movie The Flash is expected to bring the multiverse to screens and will feature Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman from Tim Burton's movies.
Moviessupermanhomepage.com

“Batman v Superman：Dawn of Justice” Master Craft Superman Statue

Beast Kingdom’s ‘Entertainment Experience Brand’ has unveiled their “Batman v Superman：Dawn of Justice” Master Craft Superman Statue, the latest offering in the DC Memorial Statue series. The Mastercraft line of high-quality, handmade, and hand-painted statues, takes on the mighty Son Of Krypton, with the MC-040, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Batman/Superman #17 Review: A Cascade of Clichés

Batman/Superman #17 is an extremely overwrought issue with a virtual cascade of cliches that brings heroes of different continuities together in one of the least interesting manners ever. Two Kryptonians, two money-fueled detectives, and even two versions of Lois Lane … yet the sum is drastically less than the parts itself.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

J.J. Abrams’ Superman Reboot Reportedly Inspired By Original Comics

Ever since the news dropped that J.J. Abrams was working on a Superman reboot back in February, DC fans have been desperate to get more info on the project. We’ve come to understand that it will feature a Black version of the Man of Steel, with comic book scribe Ta-Nehisi Coates penning the script, but beyond that story details have been thin on the ground. A new exposé on the movie from The Hollywood Reporter reveals one important fact, though: the hero’s traditional origins story will remain intact.
WorldCartoon Brew

HBO Max Delays Animated Satire Due To Prince Philip’s Death

HBO Max has delayed the launch of The Prince, an animated series that lampoons the British royal family. The cause: the death of Prince Philip on April 9, aged 99. The show, from writer-producer Gary Janetti, is a satire of the royal family from the perspective of young Prince George, Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandson. It was due to debut on HBO Max in late spring. The passing of the queen’s husband has scuppered that plan.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

HBO Max's Green Lantern Series Will Have a Gay Lead in Its DC Superhero Ensemble

The Green Lantern TV series currently in the works for HBO Max will, indeed, feature a gay version of the iconic DC Comics superhero. The show has been in the works for some time now but has finally been gaining some true momentum as of late. Finn Wittrock recently signed on to play Guy Gardner, just one of the versions of the character who will be part of the festivities. But another yet-to-be-cast actor will be playing a different version, who will be an open member of the LGBTQ community.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

5 Directors Who We’d Like To See Make A Black Superman Movie

Back in February, it was revealed that Warner Bros. is planning a fascinating big screen future for Superman. While things remain up in the air regarding Henry Cavill’s future as the character, the studio is now developing a new Man Of Tomorrow-centric movie with producer J.J. Abrams and screenwriter Ta-Nehisi Coates, and it appears that the plan is to have the film feature a Black actor in the lead role. Now the project seems to be moving forward, reportedly looking for a Black filmmaker to take the helm, and it has inspired us to do some thinking about what the movie could be.
Visual Artbleedingcool.com

Beast Kingdom Debuts New Batman v Superman Memorial Statue

The Superman Memorial Statue, as seen in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, comes to life with Beast Kingdom. The statue stands 15.5" tall and features a metallic paint finish that captures the savior of the world, Superman. The statue comes to life right before DC Comics fan's eyes and even has the hidden graffiti on his chest. The "False God" phase can only be seen with the use of a UV purple light and capture the powerful message hidden in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, Superman fans will not want to miss out on this gorgeous statue for their growing Superman collection. The Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Superman Memorial Mastercraft statue from Beast Kingdom is priced at $300. Pre-orders will be live shortly and will be found here.
TV SeriesRottentomatoes.com

Green Lantern: Finn Wittrock Will Star in the HBO Max Series as the DC Universe Hero

This week’s crop of huge TV headlines comes with a little something for everyone: For the comics-obsessed, we finally know who will lead HBO Max’s big-budget Green Lantern series; fashionistas get their first look at Netflix’s stylish Halston; Law & Order fans get a double dose of new Dick Wolf; and Broadway lovers starved for live theater will be treated to a live recording of one of the Great White Way’s biggest hits of recent years.
MoviesMovieWeb

Smallville Star Tom Welling Would Love to Be The Superman in The Batman Universe

Smallville star Tom Welling has offered the suggestion that he join The Batman universe as The Man of Steel alongside Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight. While saying that he would be on board for a cameo as the DC superhero in CW's The Flash at some stage, the actor stated that he would love the opportunity to stand alongside The Batman as Superman.
TV & Videos411mania.com

James Gunn Says Peacemaker Will Arrive On HBO Max Early Next Year

John Cena’s Suicide Squad spinoff series Peacemaker has a premiere window, according to James Gunn. Gunn is producing, writing, and directing much of the series, which stars Cena as his character from this year’s The Suicide Squad. During a Q&A with fans on Instagram (per Screen Rant), Gunn confirmed the date as January of next year.