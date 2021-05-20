HBO Max Working On Batman & Superman Animated Shows

The Superman Memorial Statue, as seen in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, comes to life with Beast Kingdom. The statue stands 15.5" tall and features a metallic paint finish that captures the savior of the world, Superman. The statue comes to life right before DC Comics fan's eyes and even has the hidden graffiti on his chest. The "False God" phase can only be seen with the use of a UV purple light and capture the powerful message hidden in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, Superman fans will not want to miss out on this gorgeous statue for their growing Superman collection. The Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Superman Memorial Mastercraft statue from Beast Kingdom is priced at $300. Pre-orders will be live shortly and will be found here.