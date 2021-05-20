Princess Diana's Interview With Martin Bashir Was Secured Through 'Deceitful' Methods

The BBC journalist famous for his 1995 interview with Princess Diana has resigned just days before a report into the career-making interview was due to finish. Martin Bashir has previously been accused of forging bank statements to secure the interview in which Diana famously complained there were “three of us” in her marriage to Prince Charles. He resigned as religion editor for health reasons, according to CNN. “He let us know of his decision last month, just before being readmitted to hospital for another surgical procedure on his heart,” BBC’s Deputy Director of News, Jonathan Munro, said in a Friday email to staff. “[H]e is facing some ongoing issues and has decided to focus on his health. We wish him a complete and speedy recovery.”