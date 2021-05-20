Princess Diana's Interview With Martin Bashir Was Secured Through 'Deceitful' Methods
The BBC has apologized after an independent investigation into journalist Martin Bashir's landmark interview with the late Diana, Princess of Wales, was obtained using "deceitful behavior." After a monthslong probe into how Bashir obtained the November 1995 interview in which Diana revealed husband Prince Charles' affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, the independent report released Thursday concluded that the journalist acted inappropriately and outside the publicly-funded network's editorial guidelines.popculture.com