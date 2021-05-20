newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Princess Diana's Interview With Martin Bashir Was Secured Through 'Deceitful' Methods

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BBC has apologized after an independent investigation into journalist Martin Bashir's landmark interview with the late Diana, Princess of Wales, was obtained using "deceitful behavior." After a monthslong probe into how Bashir obtained the November 1995 interview in which Diana revealed husband Prince Charles' affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, the independent report released Thursday concluded that the journalist acted inappropriately and outside the publicly-funded network's editorial guidelines.

popculture.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Bashir
Person
Camilla Parker Bowles
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Tim Davie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Of Wales#British Royal Family#Uk#Interview#Itv#Nbc#Journalist Martin Bashir#Husband Prince Charles#Deceitful Behavior#Lord Dyson#Parker#Revenge#Documentary#Fake Bank Statements
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestatler.com

From a prince to a prison reform campaigner, meet Princess Diana’s godchildren

Any onlooker would likely have deemed the late Diana, Princess of Wales to be the perfect godparent; kind, accommodating and brilliantly fun. She evidently was the perfect choice, given that at the time of her death in 1997, she had 17. From Lady Edwina Snow, daughter of the 6th Duke of Westminster and wife of ‘the history guy’ Dan Snow, to Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark.
TV & VideosHello Magazine

The Crown fan spots Princess Diana mistake that went unnoticed in season four

A fan of The Crown spotted a mistake in season four of the hit show in a scene involving a young Diana before her marriage to Prince Charles. The scene depicts Diana's lonely time living in apartments in Buckingham Palace while Prince Charles was away on tour, and sees her roller skating while listening to Girls on Film by Duran Duran. The fan, NettyRoyal, tweeted: "Ah, a mistake in The Crown. Diana, still engaged, rollerskating in Buckingham palace on Duran Duran's Girls on Film. Apparently only released in July 1981 after the wedding."
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Prince Charles Is Reportedly “Aggrieved” That Prince Harry Exposed Family Drama in an “Insensitive” Way

Prince Charles, Prince Harry, and Prince William reportedly sat down for “peace talks” after Prince Philip’s funeral last month, and sources are finally revealing what was said. According to insiders who spoke to The Sun, the royals didn’t “make any progress” when it came to specific claims Harry and Meghan made during their bombshell interview with Oprah but instead focused on how to move forward.
EntertainmentBBC

Martin Bashir: BBC religion editor leaves the corporation

Martin Bashir has stepped down from his role as the BBC's religion editor, the corporation has confirmed. Bashir, 58, has reported on religious affairs for the BBC since 2016, and previously worked for programmes including Panorama. The corporation said he was leaving due to ongoing health issues. His departure comes...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

BBC Journalist Quits Amid Probe Into His 1995 Interview With Princess Diana

The BBC journalist famous for his 1995 interview with Princess Diana has resigned just days before a report into the career-making interview was due to finish. Martin Bashir has previously been accused of forging bank statements to secure the interview in which Diana famously complained there were “three of us” in her marriage to Prince Charles. He resigned as religion editor for health reasons, according to CNN. “He let us know of his decision last month, just before being readmitted to hospital for another surgical procedure on his heart,” BBC’s Deputy Director of News, Jonathan Munro, said in a Friday email to staff. “[H]e is facing some ongoing issues and has decided to focus on his health. We wish him a complete and speedy recovery.”
EntertainmentPosted by
Daily Mail

BBC former director-general Tony Hall calls in the lawyers over how he is portrayed in a forthcoming Panorama on the Martin Bashir controversy

The BBC’s former director-general Tony Hall has set his lawyers on the corporation – over how he is portrayed in a forthcoming Panorama on the Martin Bashir controversy. Until last August, Lord Hall ran the broadcaster – now he is understood to have instructed lawyers to fire a salvo at the flagship current affairs programme.
Celebritiessoapoperaspy.com

Royal Family News: Prince Charles & Camilla’s Alleged Love Child Causing Problems Again

British Royal family news Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall have quite a royal headache that they are dealing with right now. That’s because a man who says he is the love child of the future King of England and the Duchess of Cornwall is speaking out again, but this time around he says that he has shocking photos that serve as proof that he indeed has royal blood running through his veins. Or at least, that’s what he wants his critics to believe. Here’s what you need to know.
EntertainmentThe Guardian

BBC delays Panorama programme on Bashir interview with Diana

The BBC has delayed the broadcast of a Panorama investigation into Martin Bashir’s 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. The programme was expected to air on BBC One on Monday but has been postponed due to a “significant duty of care issue”, according to the broadcaster. A new broadcast...
CelebritiesPosted by
Latin Times

Senior Aides ‘Incensed’ Over Prince Harry’s Criticism Of Prince Charles’ Parenting

Murky drama continues to unfold in the British Royal Family... Royal insiders staunchly believe it’s high time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put their titles to abeyance, much like how they agreed to do with their HRHs. The collective opinion is believed to have arisen after Harry’s recent outburst on Dax Shepherd’s podcast "Armchair Expert," where he compared life in the royal family to the "Truman Show", akin to being like “zoo animal”.
Public Healthkentlive.news

Martin Bashir quits the BBC on health grounds after Covid complications

Martin Bashir has quit the BBC on health grounds amid an investigation into his Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. The veteran journalist, who was the BBC News religion editor, has been seriously unwell with Covid-19 related complications. Jonathan Munro, the BBC’s deputy director of news, said in a...
RoyalsPosted by
The Independent

American lawyer causes stir by buying Princess Diana’s bike for $80k for white supremacy exhibition

A lawyer from Baltimore is causing a stir after buying a bike formerly belonging to Princess Diana, for an exhibition on white supremacy. Anti-royalist Barry Glazer, 76, brought the vintage bicycle for roughly $80,000 (£56,532) at an auction in East Sussex in April. The idea is to display it as part of exhibition detailing the "basic racist roots” of the British royal family, according to Mr Glazer’s law firm. Following the auction, the firm told Road.CC that the exhibition will take the form of a memorial, inside a building with ties to the emancipation of slaves in the US.Mr...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Martin Bashir Quits BBC News to ‘Focus on His Health’

Martin Bashir, most well known for his 1985 “Panorama” interview with Princess Diana, left the BBC on Friday, citing health concerns. In a memo posted on Twitter, the news organization confirmed his departure, which comes amid an investigation into that famous interview. “Martin Bashir has stepped down from his position...
Celebritiestatler.com

All the men Princess Diana was ever romantically linked to

The late Diana, Princess of Wales was never short of admirers – and it’s easy to see why. She was iridescent – always fabulously turned out and with a sparkling sense of humour to accompany. As depicted in The Crown, so much of Diana’s youthful appeal and suitability for her role as Princess of Wales (and entry into the Royal Family) was the absence of scandal and rubbished relationships in her wake. It’s widely thought that the Prince of Wales was her first official boyfriend – and it's not hugely surprising given Diana was 19 at the time that their engagement was announced.
CelebritiesPopculture

Princess Diana and Burt Reynolds Rumor Confirmed After Almost 3 Decades

An infamous rumor about Princess Diana and Burt Reynolds was finally confirmed last month — by none other than Reynolds' ex-wife, Loni Anderson. The story goes that in 1993, Princess Diana sent a joking thank-you letter to Reynolds and Anderson for keeping her out of the headlines for a while with their own tabloid drama. Anderson finally confirmed that the letter was real in an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.