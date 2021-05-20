newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Ovechkin shows he's no leader after another OT loss

By Andrew Limberg
Posted by 
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 7 hours ago

Alexander Ovechkin is one of the NHL’s best players, there is no arguing that. But when it comes to his leadership skills, those came into question last night.

www.audacy.com
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Bourque
Person
Alexander Ovechkin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Bruins#The Washington Capitals#Russian#Goalie Llya Samsonov#The Game#Double Overtime#Lead#Communication
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
News Break
Sports
Country
Russia
Related
NHLchatsports.com

Rocket Man hits 40 goals in 49 games, laps the field in the Richard Trophy race

Auston Matthews has locked up the Maurice Richard Trophy for most goals in the NHL regular season. When the awards are handed out, he’ll join the likes of Alexander Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby, who have won it 11 times since 2008. Other previous winners are David Patrnak, who shared it with Ovechkin last year, Steven Stamkos and Corey Perry.
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

Taking a Look at the Upcoming Capitals v. Rangers Game

The Washington Capitals and New York Rangers played the seventh of their eight meetings this season on May 3. The result was a decisive 6-3 victory for the Capitals. The teams will meet for the eighth and final time on May 5 at 7:00 pm EST. Let’s dive into some of the storylines for the upcoming match.
NHLPosted by
The Spun

Alexander Ovechkin Announces Special Sports Investment

In his two decades of professional hockey, Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin has earned a ton of money plying his trade. And now he’s ready to invest some of that money into sports. Speaking to ESPN, Ovechkin revealed that he intends to become an investor in the NWSL’s Washington Spirit....
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Preview May 1

In their last meeting, which took place on April 29, the Pittsburgh Penguins bested the Washington Capitals 5-4 in overtime. Both teams clinched playoff berth and are currently tied for first in the Eastern Division. Their next and final meeting of the regular season is scheduled for May 1 at 7:00 pm EST. This game will be all-important in the race to first place, but will also be a good game to watch. Let’s look over some of the key points for the Capitals in the upcoming match.
NHLhabsworld.net

Habs No Show in Loss to Sens

HabsWorld.net -- TheHabs kicked off yet another back-to-back scenario with Wednesday’s contest against the Ottawa Senators. They wanted to get off to a better start as a win without staging a late-game comeback was surely a goal for the team. They also wanted the win to overtake the struggling Jets as the third seed in the division.
NHLchatsports.com

Tom Wilson and Alex Ovechkin called Artemi Panarin after body slam

Artemi Panarin was trying to help a teammate. The Rangers star forward and Lady Byng candidate witnessed a much larger player in Tom Wilson sucker punch countryman, Pavel Buchnevich. He then saw his center, Ryan Strome punched in the back of the head for intervening. In the heat of the...
NHLCBS Sports

Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Takes OT loss in relief

Sorokin turned aside 10 of 11 shots after replacing Semyon Varlamov (undisclosed) to begin the third period of Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins. It was a tough way for the rookie to end the regular season, as he got saddled with the loss when Taylor Hall beat him in OT. Sorokin was brilliant at times in his NHL debut, posting a 2.17 GAA and a .918 save percentage to go along with a 13-6-3 record, and he could find himself as the No. 1 netminder for the Isles in the first round against the Penguins if whatever issue forced Varlamov from Monday's game proves to be serious.
NHLNBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Ovechkin invests in Spirit; Paek’s influence

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • Alex Ovechkin on becoming an investor with the NWSL’s Washington Spirit: “I think it’s important...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

On May 10 in NYR history: No more goals against Lundqvist after an OT loss

What happened on May 10 in the history of the New York Rangers. On this date in 2013, the Washington Capitals beat the New York Rangers, 2-1, on an overtime goal by Mike Ribeiro, giving the Caps a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference Quarter-Finals series. What made this notable was that Ribeiro’s goal was the last one scored by the Capitals in this series and they were shut out in the last two games as the Rangers won the series in seven games.
NHLPosted by
Audacy

Dunlap: Much of this is on Tristan Jarry

Don’t kid yourself or overthink this. Don’t make it all too complicated, intricate or turn something simplistic into the complex. This will be about the goalie. Almost always is. Especially this time of the year when as fans you are wearing shorts while watching hockey. This will be about Tristan...
NBANBC Washington

In The Loop: Ovechkin's Weekend Walk at Wharf, Westbrook Makes History

In The Loop: Ovechkin's weekend walk at Wharf, Westbrook makes history originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. First up in our look around the sports world, Alex Ovechkin and his son Sergei were seen over the weekend taking a stroll down by the water at the Wharf in Washington D.C. This adorable moment was captured by Ovi's his wife Natsya.
NHLPosted by
Audacy

Penguins to continue mask policy at PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) With the recent announcement from the CDC that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask in certain situations and environments, many companies have begun relaxing their mask mandate. On Friday, the Pittsburgh Pirates announced that full vaccinated individuals will not need to wear...