Ovechkin shows he's no leader after another OT loss
Alexander Ovechkin is one of the NHL’s best players, there is no arguing that. But when it comes to his leadership skills, those came into question last night.www.audacy.com
Alexander Ovechkin is one of the NHL’s best players, there is no arguing that. But when it comes to his leadership skills, those came into question last night.www.audacy.com
All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.https://www.audacy.com/937thefan