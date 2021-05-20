Ovechkin shows he's no leader after another OT loss

Sorokin turned aside 10 of 11 shots after replacing Semyon Varlamov (undisclosed) to begin the third period of Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins. It was a tough way for the rookie to end the regular season, as he got saddled with the loss when Taylor Hall beat him in OT. Sorokin was brilliant at times in his NHL debut, posting a 2.17 GAA and a .918 save percentage to go along with a 13-6-3 record, and he could find himself as the No. 1 netminder for the Isles in the first round against the Penguins if whatever issue forced Varlamov from Monday's game proves to be serious.