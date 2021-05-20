newsbreak-logo
House passes $1.9 billion bill to increase Capitol security in wake of January 6 insurrection

By Annie Grayer, Clare Foran, Kristin Wilson, Daniella Diaz, CNN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- The House of Representatives voted by a thin margin on Thursday to pass a $1.9 billion spending bill to increase security at the US Capitol in response to the deadly January 6 insurrection. The sweeping legislation, introduced by House Appropriations Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, a Connecticut Democrat, covers a...

Congress & CourtsPosted by
The US Sun

Call for Pelosi to be investigated over Capitol riot as Speaker also slammed for keeping mask mandate in House chamber

CONTROVERSIAL Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be investigated in connection with the insurrection at the Capitol and delayed requests for National Guard assistance. Greene's tweet comes as Pelosi has received criticism for maintaining the House rules requiring masks in the House chamber, despite...
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

Massive voting and ethics bill faces first test in divided Senate

As Democrats fume over Republican-crafted state laws putting new limits on voting, a Senate panel will take up a sweeping bill Tuesday that would try to use the federal government’s power to make voting easier nationwide. Activists are using multimillion-dollar advertising and grassroots campaigns to push for the bill, applying...
PoliticsMarketwatch

Texas House passes sweeping Republican elections bill in 3 a.m. vote

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republican lawmakers advanced a sweeping elections bill early Friday following hours of discussion that would put America’s biggest red state closer to imposing a raft of new voting restrictions in the face of growing warning from corporations. The key vote at 3 a.m. in the...
Congress & Courtsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sens. Manchin, Murkowski unite in call to rewrite Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are urging congressional leaders to embark on a broad rewrite of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a bipartisan move that underscores the difficulties Democrats face in getting their own sweeping voting bill through Congress.
Presidential ElectionDuluth News Tribune

U.S. Senate Democrats set to advance partisan election law changes

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday pushed forward sweeping legislation on political campaigns and elections they argued would expand access to voting, even as Republican-controlled states rushed to impose new restrictions. After a long day of sometimes rancorous debate between Democrats and Republicans on...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Nevada Current

Ford, other battleground state AGs, call on U.S. Senate to pass voting rights bill

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined with three other Democratic attorneys general Wednesday to urge the U.S. Senate to pass a major voting rights measure, S.R. 1, the For the People Act. Ford joined the Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a press call… Continue Reading Ford, other battleground state AGs, call on U.S. Senate to pass voting rights bill The post Ford, other battleground state AGs, call on U.S. Senate to pass voting rights bill appeared first on Nevada Current.
Congress & CourtsArkansas Online

GOP touts relief it voted against

NEW YORK -- Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., said it pained her to vote against the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. But in the weeks that followed, the first-term Republican issued a news release celebrating more than $3.7 million from the package that went to community health centers in her district as one of her "achievements." She said she prided herself on "bringing federal funding to the district and back into the pockets of taxpayers."
Congress & Courtskjzz.org

AZ House Republicans Pass Bill That Would Ban 'Controversial' Topics In Schools

The Arizona House of Representatives has passed a bill along party lines that proponents say would bar racist, sexist and politicized instruction in schools. Under the newly amended bill dubbed the Unbiased Teaching Act, school districts, charter schools and state agencies would be prohibited from discussing controversial issues in schools. Or if these discussions take place, teachers are required to give both sides equal weight. Violations would result in $5,000 fines.
Public Healthctnewsjunkie.com

Mask Opponents Push Judge On Gov.’s Emergency Powers

Opponents of Gov. Ned Lamont’s ongoing requirement that students wear masks in schools tried Monday to convince a Superior Court judge that recent actions by the state legislature had not made their lawsuit irrelevant. The case stems from last August when lawyers, representing a group of parents opposed to school...
Healthmaryvilleforum.com

Battle over Medicaid expansion heading to court

A battle over expanding health care access in Missouri likely is headed to court. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, signed the state's annual budget, which didn't include funding for expanding Medicaid as required by the state constitution. Elad Gross, a former assistant attorney general and Democratic candidate told News-Press...
Texas StateTexas Monthly

Why Eight Texas Republicans Broke From Their Party Over Mask Mandates

Texas lawmakers began this year’s legislative session with some agitation over new rules that required that they wear face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19. In January, Republican representative Kyle Biedermann of Fredericksburg tossed his face covering on the House podium in disgust, denouncing the rules as an unnecessary infringement on what he and other mask opponents regard as their freedom to take whatever health risks they choose (and to impose risks on others). As the session proceeded, some lawmakers would quietly slide down their masks and wear them over their chins during dull moments. Those included Democratic representative Joe Deshotel, who on the third day of the session tested positive for COVID-19. Months later, on May 13, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a face covering, Austin representative Donna Howard ripped off her black surgical mask and waved it in the air gleefully, as if she were at a bra-burning. Representative J. M. Lozano, a Republican and restaurant owner from Kingsville, threw his straight up in the air as if it were a graduation cap.
PoliticsBillings Gazette

Bill limiting governor's emergency power signed into law

A bill requiring the Montana Legislature to approve any state of emergency that lasts longer than 45 days, while limiting the governor's powers during those events, has been signed into law. Gov. Greg Gianforte on Friday signed House Bill 230, which requires that any extension of a state of emergency...