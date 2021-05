After literally dozens of people have asked for it, the 1989 arcade fantasy The Astyanax has been ported to both Nintendo Switch and PS4. The Astyanax, or just simply called Astyanax on NES, is a weird one. There are two versions of the game; an arcade version and a home NES version, which for some reason has a pretty different premise. Restored as part of Arcade Archives, it appears that the arcade version of The Astyanax is now available on Switch and PS4.