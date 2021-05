"No person shall be... deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law." — Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Last year, a detainee at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, filed a writ of habeas corpus in a federal district court in Washington, D.C. — to which all cases from Guantanamo have been assigned — and it was denied because he was not in the United States.