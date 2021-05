TULSA, OK – The US Marshal Service are seeking help in locating wanted fugitive Denim Lee Blount. Blount has a warrant out of Tulsa County for second degree rape. Blount also has a federal warrant for shooting with intent to kill on an attempted car jacking he was involved in recently. Blount is also wanted for questioning in the double homicide in Broken Arrow.Blount is a 18 year old Native American male, 5’07”, 170 pounds, Brown hair and Hazel eyes.