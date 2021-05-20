Dem gubernatorial candidates debated this morning, but can't discuss it until tonight

The five candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for governor do something tonight that Democrats hardly ever do anymore: They’ll appear in Southwest Virginia. The occasion is a debate hosted by WCYB-TV in Bristol, the second of four the Democratic candidate are having before the June 8 primary — which is already underway thanks to Virginia’s early voting rules. Democratic voters may be few in Southwest Virginia but the state’s electoral reality is one of the candidates on that debate stage will on June 9 be the front-runner so even Virginians who don’t pay to vote for any of them ought to pay attention to what they have to say.