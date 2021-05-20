Ask the Expert - Waiting period between vaccine shots

Dr. Stephen Thomas, an infectious disease expert who led a clinical trial of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine, explains why it’s important for children to be vaccinated. On Monday, the U.S. FDA granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 12-15 years. On Wednesday, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, an independent review board that advises the CDC, reviewed the available data and recommended it for this age group. Meanwhile, the vaccine continues to be tested in children down to 6 months of age. All of these activities make the once hypothetical scenario of vaccinating our children against SARS-CoV-2, very real. The question now is not whether we can we vaccinate our kids against Covid-19, but, rather, why wouldn’t we?