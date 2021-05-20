newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Ask the Expert - Waiting period between vaccine shots

Posted by 
Record-Journal
Record-Journal
 7 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Why is there a waiting period between the two shots? Is the window to get the second shot flexible?. The waiting period between the two vaccines is a well-thought-out scientific process based on historical research and the time it takes for the immune system to respond after receiving the first dose.

www.myrecordjournal.com
Record-Journal

Record-Journal

Meriden, CT
690
Followers
3K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

The Record-Journal brings you breaking news from and the most comprehensive coverage of Meriden, Wallingford, Southington, and Cheshire, CT.

 https://www.myrecordjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Waiting Period#Immune System#Immune Cells#Cdc#Hartford Healthcare#Antibodies#Time#Optimal Protection#Macrophages#Non Human Primates#Soldiers#Historical Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Vaccines
Related
PharmaceuticalsNECN

Can COVID Vaccines Impact Your Period? We Spoke With an Expert

Anecdotal reports are surfacing of women seeing changes to their menstrual cycles after getting the COVID-19 vaccine, but is there any real correlation that the shot can mess with your period?. We spoke with Dr. Kimberly Keefe Smith from the Center for Infertility and Reproductive Surgery at Brigham and Hospital,...
IndustryWKRC

Ask the Expert: How do we weigh vaccine benefit versus risk?

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Pfizer has just announced it is seeking full approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 vaccine. It’s the first of the vaccine makers to request this in the United States. The team at St. Elizabeth Healthcare has been using the Pfizer vaccine as part...
PharmaceuticalsJournal Review

Can COVID-19 vaccines affect my period?

It's not known, but researchers are starting to study the issue. Vaccines are designed to activate your immune system, and some experts have wondered if that could temporarily disrupt menstrual cycles. So far, reports of irregular bleeding have been anecdotal. And it’s hard to draw any links to the vaccines...
Worldnewstalk.com

Italian woman injected with entire vial of Pfizer vaccine by mistake

A 23-year-old Italian woman has been discharged from hospital after doctors gave her an entire vial of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine by mistake. The woman was kept under observation for 24 hours in the Tuscan town of Massa after receiving the overdose yesterday – the equivalent of around six doses.
PharmaceuticalsOneida Dispatch

Ask the Expert: I’m young. Do I really need to get vaccinated?

Younger people who fall between the ages of 18 and 34 might wonder, "What's the point of getting vaccinated?” since most cases of COVID-19 in younger people are not severe. And, since the vaccines were created so quickly and long-term studies do not exist, are there reasons to be concerned about their safety?
WorldIdaho8.com

One shot of COVID-19 vaccine better than none for pregnant Canadians, expert says

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — Some pregnant Canadians aren’t able to get fully vaccinated before their due date because of the extended interval between doses. Many provinces have prioritized vaccinating pregnant people against COVID-19 as their risks for severe disease are increased and they can pass antibodies on to their babies, but some soon-to-be parents worry about getting a second dose before giving birth.
KidsPosted by
Forbes

This Infectious Disease Expert Explains Why He’s Vaccinating His Kids Against Covid

Dr. Stephen Thomas, an infectious disease expert who led a clinical trial of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine, explains why it’s important for children to be vaccinated. On Monday, the U.S. FDA granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 12-15 years. On Wednesday, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, an independent review board that advises the CDC, reviewed the available data and recommended it for this age group. Meanwhile, the vaccine continues to be tested in children down to 6 months of age. All of these activities make the once hypothetical scenario of vaccinating our children against SARS-CoV-2, very real. The question now is not whether we can we vaccinate our kids against Covid-19, but, rather, why wouldn’t we?
Bartholomew County, INRepublic

Trust the experts and get vaccinated

It is time for us to roll up our sleeves and take our medicine. That is the only way we will put the pandemic behind us. We are fortunate to have a vaccine. Indiana is lagging behind 42 other states and the national average of people who are fully vaccinated. Bartholomew County is also lagging behind, with only about 30% of the county’s residents fully vaccinated.
PharmaceuticalsMedscape News

Patient Gets Six COVID-19 Vaccine Doses in a Single Shot

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A nurse in Italy accidentally administered six doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a patient as a single shot, according to CBS News. The 23-year-old patient received the vaccination on Sunday morning and was observed...
Video GamesThe Independent

Ask an expert: Is video gaming harmful for young people?

Aaron Kandola, from University College London’s psychiatry division, recently led a study into depressive symptoms in young boys who’d played video games regularly for years. He says: “A satisfactory and evidence-based conclusion on whether video games are harmful to young people remains elusive, despite decades of research. “We still lack...
HealthThe Daily Star

Indian experts suggest 'doubling the gap' between two Covishield doses

A committee of experts, set up by the Indian government, has recommended doubling the gap between the two doses of Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine produced by Serum Institute of India) -- from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks, official sources said today. The committee also said that pregnant women may be...