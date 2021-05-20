Speedway Children’s Charities Raising Funds for Sonoma County Youth during NASCAR Weekend
The Sonoma chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC), the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway, is dedicated to raising much-needed funds during raceway major events. As part of this year’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series weekend festivities, SCC is offering three incredible ways fans can support Sonoma County youth-serving organizations with Laps for Charity, Fan in the Stand Cutouts and an online charity auction.www.jayski.com