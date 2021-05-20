newsbreak-logo
Speedway Children’s Charities Raising Funds for Sonoma County Youth during NASCAR Weekend

jayski.com
 9 hours ago

The Sonoma chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC), the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway, is dedicated to raising much-needed funds during raceway major events. As part of this year’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series weekend festivities, SCC is offering three incredible ways fans can support Sonoma County youth-serving organizations with Laps for Charity, Fan in the Stand Cutouts and an online charity auction.

