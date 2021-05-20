Edin Terzic relaxed about Borussia Dortmund future as rumours continue to persist
Edin Terzic has said that he will think about his future next week, as rumours continue to link him with a move away from Borussia Dortmund. The lead up to Borussia Dortmund’s final game of the season has been dominated by speculation about Edin Terzic’s future. Multiple reports in Germany claim that Terzic has already turned down the Eintracht Frankfurt job. But he is also said to be attracting interest from clubs in the English Premier League, including Tottenham Hotspur.bvbbuzz.com