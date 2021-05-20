Edin Terzic relaxed about Borussia Dortmund future as rumours continue to persist

In Bundesliga, today’s match schedule between the teams Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig on May 08, 2021, at 07:00 PM. This is one of the most prominent and interesting leagues which always organized brilliant and exciting matches for all the viewers. This time, the league has scheduled the match between the two most powerful and strong teams which are playing extremely well on the ground. This is not the first match of the teams with each other as the teams have played together previously in which they have performed exceptionally and give a very hard competition to each other. In this article, we are going to provide you all the needed details about the match.