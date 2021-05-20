newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Free Lance awarded in state journalism competition

By Staff Report
sanbenito.com
 8 hours ago

The California News Publishers Association recognized the Hollister Free Lance for its pandemic reporting, handing the team an award as part of the 2021 California Journalism Awards on May 18. The Free Lance competed in the weekly newspaper circulation of 11,001-25,000 division. The publication received fifth place in the pandemic...

sanbenito.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#San Juan Bautista#Local News#News Corporation#Gilroy Dispatch#Morgan Hill Times#The Free Lance#Good Times Santa Cruz#Hollister Free Lance#San Jose Inside#General Excellence#News Photography#Reporter Juan Reyes#County#Publishers#Outdoor Dining#Avenue#Financial Support
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsJacksonville Journal Courier

Journal-Courier receives 7 awards, general excellence honor in state contest

The Journal-Courier received seven awards in this year’s Illinois Press Association Best of the Press Awards, and was the recipient of an honorable mention in the General Excellence category. Awards were announced Friday during the press association’s annual meeting. Entries were judged by members of the North Carolina Press Association.
Ouray County, COouraynews.com

Plaindealer publishers honored with award from state journalism organization

Ouray County Plaindealer co-owners, publishers and editors Erin McIntyre and Mike Wiggins have jointly been awarded the 2021 Keeper of the Flame award by the Colorado chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. This lifetime achievement award recognizes “extraordinary dedication to ethical, responsible journalism and professional integrity.” The award includes $500, which the Plaindealer…
Educationbyuiscroll.org

BYU-I students and faculty receive Idaho Press Club awards for journalism

The Idaho Press Club is dedicated to preserving journalism throughout Idaho. In part, this mission is met by holding annual press competitions for students and community members. Among the 2020 IPC winners were six talented students and a professor from BYU-Idaho. Winners for student entries were ranked in the following...
Lancaster, PALancaster Online

Congratulations on journalism awards (letter)

Recently, 20 LNP | LancasterOnline reporters, editors, photographers and designers were honored in the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association’s annual Keystone Media Awards competition (“Achieving excellence,” May 2 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline). Kudos to all those well-deserving individuals who excel in their chosen field of journalism and dedicate their professional lives to...
PoliticsEmerald Media

Daily Emerald wins 13 awards from Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association Collegiate Contest

The Daily Emerald racked up 13 awards from the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association’s annual college journalism contest. Of those 13, the Emerald received five first-place awards, six second-place awards and three third-place awards. This laps the awards count from the 2020 ONPA awards, when the Emerald took home 8 awards, as well as the 2019 ONPA awards, when the Emerald earned 11.
Entertainmentkunr.org

KUNR Earns Several Awards For Local Journalism In 2020

The Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards are decided by judges for the Radio Television Digital News Association. The contest honors “outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism” according to the RTDNA website. Here are the categories KUNR and partner organizations won in the small market radio division for work aired and published in 2020:
Worldknightcrier.org

Nguyen garners state and national journalism honors

The role as a high school student journalist can prove to be daunting in a world where paper has turned to screens and websites and a global pandemic has eliminated much of the content a high school newspaper covers. Despite the circumstances, North Penn’s Knight Crier Executive Editor Hannah Nguyen is being celebrated for her achievements in statewide journalism awards competitions.
IndustryProPublica

ProPublica Wins Four SABEW Awards for Business Journalism

The Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW) announced that ProPublica won four awards in its Best in Business competition recognizing excellence in business journalism. “On the Line: How the Meatpacking Industry Became a Hotbed of COVID-19” won in the business investigative category. The series, by Michael Grabell and...
Small Businessbizjournals

Triangle Business Journal wins national award for general excellence

The Triangle Business Journal has won a major national journalism award for its coverage in 2020. The newspaper was the winner for General Excellence in its division in the 26th annual contest held by the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing, commonly known as SABEW. The Los Angeles Times won in the large category, the Miami Herald won in the medium category. TBJ won in the small category.
Entertainmentlyonsrecorder.org

Kathleen Spring wins five Journalism Awards

Congratulations to Kathleen Spring, journalist and editor with the Lyons Recorder, who won six awards in this year’s annual National Federation of Press Women’s Communications Contest. She was presented with the awards at the May 3 meeting of Colorado Press Women. Colorado Press Women entered the NFPW At-Large Communications Contest...
Congress & CourtsWatertown Daily Times

Congress should pass Journalism Competition and Preservation Act

Quality local journalism is essential to creating an informed and engaged public and ensuring a thriving democracy. But local journalism has been a victim of Big Tech’s dominant practices for years. Google and Facebook use – and benefit from – our news content and audiences, but they don’t return value...
Entertainmentwgcu.org

WGCU wins Regional Murrow Awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association announced winners of its annual Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards competition for broadcast news on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The WGCU news team won two Regional Murrow Awards.WGCU, along with the Naples Daily News and The News-Press, was recognized for Excellence in Innovation for our collaboration, the Coronavirus Town Hall series. The virtual town halls included: 100 Days of Coronavirus, June 2020, featured experts discussing health challenges, what’s next for education, the future of the restaurant industry and the impact this pandemic has had on the residents of Southwest Florida. SWFL Open for Business, July 2020, asked, was it worth it to reopen when we did? We talked with economists, business owners, and local leaders about whether the phased reopening in June paid off. Back to School, August 2020, examined the reasoning behind scheduling schools to open for face-to-face and/or online education for fall 2020. Masks? Social distancing? Temperature monitoring? What was a school year going to look like? Under Pressure, December 2020, featured local people experiencing mental health symptoms as well as experts on coping measures and where to get help. Moderators for the series were WGCU News Director Julie Glenn and The News-Press/Naples Daily News Southwest Florida Audience Development Director Mark Bickel. The community was invited to participate by submitting questions in advance of each town hall and watching on WGCU, News-Press and Naples Daily News Facebook pages and websites. “In a year when we were wall-to-wall with news, there was no shortage of high-caliber coverage, so to have won two awards this year is quite the accomplishment,” said Glenn of WGCU. “I’m especially proud that our team brought home the ‘Excellence in Innovation’ prize for the second year in a row. It shows that we are not simply covering the same stories in the same ways, but that we strive to meet and serve our audience where they are, bringing fact-based reporting every day of any year.” “What a fantastic collaboration this was for WGCU and The News-Press/Naples Daily News,” said Bickel. “I think we really touched a nerve in the Southwest Florida community with these timely town halls tied to the pandemic. We provided essential information and connected with leaders and experts who helped us navigate through this public health crisis. A true public service and something we should all be proud of.” For more information about the town hall series, go to www.wgcu.org/swfl WGCU also earned a Regional Murrow award in Feature Reporting, for “Black Cattle Rancher Family to Be Honored in Immokalee,” by Andrea Perdomo, March 12, 2020. The 500-year-old Florida cattle industry long overlooked its Black ranchers. An exhibit at the Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch highlighted Huey P. Howard and his family, who have cattle on about 7,000 acres in Southwest Florida. Perdomo was a reporter for WGCU until later in 2020, when she moved on to reporting for public media station WLRN in south Florida. To read and hear the award-winning story, go to news.wgcu.org/news/2020-03-12/black-cattle-rancher-family-to-be-honored-in-immokalee The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971.
Public Healthsideeffectspublicmedia.org

Side Effects Reporters Win Journalism Awards For COVID-19 Coverage

Reporters with Side Effects Public Media and its partner stations recently took home several Radio Television Digital News Association awards for coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. The regional winners of the 2021 Edward R. Murrow Awards, which recognize excellent journalism from more than 350 local radio and television stations, were...
Congress & Courtsnewsmediaalliance.org

News Media Alliance Hosts Congressional Meetings to Advocate for Passage of the Journalism Competition & Preservation Act

Bipartisan bill would grant news publishers limited, temporary safe harbor to negotiate better business terms with tech platforms. Washington, D.C. – This week, the News Media Alliance will host virtual meetings between Alliance member newspaper executives and their members of Congress to advocate for the passage of the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA), also known as the “Safe Harbor bill.” Executives representing Advance Publications, Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Boston Globe, CNHI, Gannett, Los Angeles Times, McClatchy, Tampa Bay Times/Times Publishing, Trib Total Media, and Tribune Publishing Company will meet with key lawmakers over the next three days.
Collegespowderriverexaminer.com

UM Journalism School Offers Free Summer Camp

MISSOULA – The University of Montana School of Journalism will host a free three-day summer camp July 18-21 for high school students to explore and build media and journalism skills. Students will stay on the scenic UM campus, learn from journalism faculty members, make connections with media professionals, explore the...
Educationchronicle1909.com

Candidate Column: Mark Boren for Lane Community College School Board of Directors

Commitment. Integrity. Community. Family. These are just some of the key tenets I live by and will bring to the Lane Community College Board of Directors. Serving as a board member is a convergence of experiences and principles, including an understanding of Board processes, student experience and goals for success. The area represented is mostly Western Lane County from Hwy 99 West to Florence and Lorane North to Monroe. For these positions every precinct in Lane County votes.