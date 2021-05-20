newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Monona Grove to continue free lunch, reduced school fees into 2021-22 school year

By Lucy Ripp lripp@hngnews.com
hngnews.com
 14 hours ago

Students attending Monona Grove schools will have significantly reduced school fees, and free breakfast and lunch, for the 2021-22 school year. Monona Grove Director of Business Services Jerrud Rossing proposed this month that the district reduce several fees for students starting next school year, in hopes, Rossing said, of “aligning with [district] goals,” to make sure the schools “aren’t continuing to put pressure on families.”

www.hngnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Lunch#School Year#School Lunch#Free Schools#High School Students#Business Services#Monona Grove Schools#Monona Grove Students#Monona Grove Director#School Fees#Athletic Fees#School Hours#Food Service Fees#Middle School Students#Kindergarten#Breakfast#Adults#Consumable Fees#2021 22 School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Lake Mills, WIhngnews.com

Monona Grove class of 2021 will graduate in Lake Mills

The Monona Grove senior class will graduate in Lake Mills this year as Monona Grove’s football field remains under construction. On Saturday, June 5, members of the class of 2021 are set to receive their diplomas at an 11 a.m. ceremony at Lake Mills High School stadium. “Our stadium is...
Dane County, WIhngnews.com

Monona Grove awarded $59k grant for student mental health

Monona Grove has been selected as one of 11 school districts to be awarded a new mental health grant from Dane County. The funds will come from a pot of $1.5 million in federal stimulus money, which the county is splitting among 11 school districts for mental health initiatives. Dane...
Verona, NJmyveronanj.com

Elementary Schools Need Lunch Aides

Verona’s elementary schools need lunch aides to work during the 2021-2022 school year. The projected time frame for lunch at the elementary schools is between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., but individual lunch aide schedules can vary between one and three hours. The pay is $14.50 per hour. If you...
Educationidahoednews.org

Free-and-reduced-priced lunch numbers drop in most districts

Idaho’s count of youth who qualify for free-and-reduced-priced lunch dropped nearly 7 percent in the last year. That doesn’t necessarily mean Idaho families are doing better economically. State and local education leaders estimate that the numbers are down because fewer families filled out free-and-reduced lunch applications in the 2020-21 school...
Baldwin County, GAPosted by
Union-Recorder

BCSD seeking families’ intentions for 2021-22 school year

With the current school year drawing to a close, preparations are well underway for the start of the 2021-22 term. For the Baldwin County School District (BCSD), one important piece of those preparations is knowing how many in-person students to expect come the first day slated for Aug. 4. BCSD is asking its current parents to log on to the Infinite Campus parent portal online and complete the digital registration renewal form. The school system says filling out the form will allow it to have up-to-date contact information for its families as well as letting it know how many students will return to in-person versus digital learning next school year.
Beatrice, NEBeatrice Daily Sun

School board discusses transportation fees for 2021-2022 school year

The Beatrice Public School paid-to-rise transportation fee saw no changes for the 2021-2022 school year, but it raised some questions by a board of education member about the need of transportation fees at all. Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen said that the paid-to-ride fee for students living within Beatrice and less...
Educationcity-countyobserver.com

On My Way Pre-K Applications For The 2021/22 School Year

Below you will find a news release regarding applications for next school year’s statewide On My Way Pre-K program. On My Way Pre-K is a high-quality pre-kindergarten program that provides free educational opportunities for qualifying students in Indiana. Applications are now available online atOnMyWayPreK.org. Additional details, including eligibility requirements, are...
Educationcherokeek12.net

School Lunch Hero Day

From left, Assistant Manager Shirley Holcomb, School Board Member Patsy Jordan, School Nutrition Director Tina Farmer and Manager Kim Collett at Ball Ground ES STEM Academy. A gallery of photos from various schools can be found here. School Lunch Hero Day was observed on Friday in appreciation of school cafeteria...
Cell Phoneswxbc1043.com

Breck Schools Announce Monitoring App For 21-22 School Year

HARDINSBURG (04/29/21) — Breckinridge County Schools recently announced starting with the 21-22 school year, an app will be available that will allow parents/guardians the ability to see times and locations that their children were scanned on and off buses. That follows issuing student badges that are scanned when they get on and off buses. The badge can be reused each school year so you are advised to store it in a location over the summer where it can be easily found when school starts in August. If your child does not have their badge, please notify their school and a replacement will be issued.
Tulsa World

OPS to lift mask mandate going into summer school, 2021-22 school year

Owasso Public Schools has provided a framework for its mask policy going into summer school and the 2021-22 school year. Students and staff have been required to wear protective face coverings and adhere to strict sanitation and social-distancing guidelines since the start of in-person classes in September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
EducationWorthington Daily Globe

Column: District 518 set for summer school programs

Last year, due to the national pandemic, District 518 continued to provide the summer credit recovery courses for high school students via distance learning. The decision was made to cancel the EDGE summer school program for students in kindergarten to eighth grade, since we would not be able to host the courses in an in-person setting. It is the hope of District 518 to get our students back in the building this June.
Zionsville, INCurrent Publishing

Zionsville Community Schools to revert to regular schedule for 2021-22 school year

The Zionsville Community Schools Board of Trustees voted to reestablish the district’s regular schedule beginning in August, assuming COVID-19 guidance from local health officials allows it. The district has adopted multiple schedules since returning to some in-person classes, including most recently a four-day, in-person block schedule. For the 2021-22 academic...
Orange County, VACulpeper Star Exponent

Free school meal distribution continues with summer schedule

On Thursday, June 3, Orange County Public Schools’ family meal program will shift gears and begin its summer season. Families of children who aren’t in summer school can come pick up a week’s worth of meals on Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the bus loop at Orange County High School. Meals are given out on a first-come, first-serve basis and are completely free for families with school-age children.
Delaware Township, OHDublin Villager

Delaware City Schools: Pandemic's effect on meals to continue in 2021-22

Among the long-term changes brought on by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is the way the Delaware City School District provides food to its students. When the pandemic led Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to announce orders that the state's public schools close in March 2020, Delaware school district began providing free meals to families via curbside pickup.