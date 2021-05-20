Monona Grove to continue free lunch, reduced school fees into 2021-22 school year
Students attending Monona Grove schools will have significantly reduced school fees, and free breakfast and lunch, for the 2021-22 school year. Monona Grove Director of Business Services Jerrud Rossing proposed this month that the district reduce several fees for students starting next school year, in hopes, Rossing said, of “aligning with [district] goals,” to make sure the schools “aren’t continuing to put pressure on families.”www.hngnews.com