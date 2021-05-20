Monona Grove to continue free lunch, reduced school fees into 2021-22 school year

HARDINSBURG (04/29/21) — Breckinridge County Schools recently announced starting with the 21-22 school year, an app will be available that will allow parents/guardians the ability to see times and locations that their children were scanned on and off buses. That follows issuing student badges that are scanned when they get on and off buses. The badge can be reused each school year so you are advised to store it in a location over the summer where it can be easily found when school starts in August. If your child does not have their badge, please notify their school and a replacement will be issued.