newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mashpee, MA

Lorraine G. Hunt

capenews.net
 8 hours ago

Lorraine G. (King) Hunt, 88, of Mashpee died May 17 at Falmouth Hospital. She was the widow of Donald Thoman. Born in Lynn, she graduated from Lynn English High School with the Class of 1950. Ms. Hunt was formerly of White River Junction, Vermont; she worked at the Putney School...

www.capenews.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mashpee, MA
Falmouth, MA
Obituaries
State
Maine State
City
Lynn, MA
State
Vermont State
City
Falmouth, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dartmouth College#John King#Falmouth Hospital#The Putney School#Microtext#The Walkers Talkers#Mashpee Public Library#Ms Hunt#Gifford Street#Burial#White River Junction#Peo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Local Photographers Shine In Juried Show

Lions, lilies and landscapes are among the subjects at the Falmouth Art Center’s annual Juried Photography Show. Nancy Green, a photographer based in Plymouth who led the jury to choose the works in the show, said, “The entries were so diverse and intriguing. When we immersed ourselves in viewing all the images that were entered, it was hard to imagine having to edit out any of the creations.”
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Friends Of Falmouth Dogs

Friends of Falmouth Dogs will reopen on Wednesday, May 19! For the next few months, all visits to the shelter will be by appointment only, during the times listed below. If you have a dog that needs to be re-homed, call us and leave a message. A volunteer will return your call to schedule an appointment for your surrender.
capenews.net

Mashpee Senior Center - May 14, 2021

The doors may be closed for the public at the moment, but the Mashpee Council on Aging staff is working Monday through Friday, from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. If you need help with finding services, solving a problem, or need an answer to a question, we encourage you to call us at 508-539-1440 or e-mail us at coa@mashpeema.gov.
Barnstable County, MAcapenews.net

Courts May 6 - May 12

Timothy P. Dambacher, 52, Southborough; operating under the influence of liquor (3rd offense), negligent operation of a motor vehicle, possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle on May 5 in Bourne; bail set at $300, Scram alcohol monitor, ordered not to operate a motor vehicle, pretrial hearing set for June 4.
Brewster, MAcapecodtimes.com

9 Revolutionary War veterans being honored in Brewster

BREWSTER – The Cape Cod Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will honor nine Brewster residents who fought in the Revolutionary War in a ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sears Cemetery off Airline Road. All the veterans were members of the local Sears family. Freeman Remick was...
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

St. Barnabas Archiving Team Safeguarding Church Records

Paul R. Gentile, the coordinator of the St. Barnabas Episcopal Church record-archiving team, is working to protect and safeguard the records of the church by creating a digital archive. In 2019 the team of three started digitizing historical and ecumenical records such as baptisms, deaths, confirmations and marriages dating back...
Mashpee, MAcapecod.com

Controlled burns conducted on the upper Cape

MASHPEE – Officials were able to take advantage of the nice weather Thursday to do a number of controlled burns on the Upper Cape. One was in Falmouth, another was in the Mashpee National Wildlife Refuge. Agencies involved included United States Fish and Wildlife Service, National Park Service, U.S. Air Force and MA DCR Forest Fire Control District’s 1 and 2. The plume of smoke was visible from Martha’s Vineyard. The burns manage forest growth and prevent wildfires.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Falmouth Art Center Fosters Community During COVID-19

While the COVID-19 pandemic imposed social isolation, the Falmouth Art Center helped offset it by lifting the spirits of hundreds of art lovers from ages 5 to 99. During state-mandated lockdowns in spring 2020 the art center building on Gifford Street was closed to the public, classes were canceled, the heat was turned down, staff hours were cut and several staff had to be laid off temporarily. Laura M. Reckford, the center’s executive director, immediately set out to learn Zoom technology, then worked with her teachers and students to make them familiar and comfortable with it.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

School Committee Candidate Natalie T. Kanellopoulos

Natalie T. Kanellopoulos is proud of her involvement with the Falmouth School Committee and hopes to continue her service with a bid for a second term. In her past three years, Ms. Kanellopoulos has gained a further understanding of the needs of students and teachers within the district. Ms. Kanellopoulos...
Provincetown, MAcapenews.net

History Of Provincetown Art Colony Topic Of Upcoming Talk

“A Century of Creativity” is the title of an upcoming Falmouth Art Center virtual art talk by Christine McCarthy, chief executive officer of the Provincetown Art Association and Museum. The talk is scheduled for Thursday, May 20, at 6:30 PM on the Zoom meeting platform. Ms. McCarthy will trace the...
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Select Board Candidate Onjale Scott Price

Political newcomer and select board candidate Onjale Scott Price has become part of Falmouth’s community through her involvement with several local organizations and committees. Ms. Scott Price, 32, is a member of the Falmouth Affordable Housing Committee, co-host and co-producer of an FCTV program called “The Conversation” that focuses on...
Falmouth, MAcapecodtimes.com

Cape hospital patients now can have two visitors per day

Patients at Cape Cod's two hospitals are now allowed two visitors per day. As of Thursday, Cape Cod Healthcare officials announced, the visitor policy has been relaxed as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the Cape continue to decline. One visitor per day had been allowed since March 1. Cape Cod...
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Falmouth Police Reports May 7-12

11:27 AM: Police responded to a home on Falmouth Landing Road and served an involuntary committal for substance abuse warrant of apprehension. The person was transported to Falmouth District Court for an evaluation. 5:20 PM: Officers responded to a Sandwich Road residence to check on a male who had posted...
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Bourne Bridge Repairs - Letter

This weekend I went over the Bourne Bridge twice, coming from Falmouth. Saturday at 2 PM wasn’t bad from the Cape side, but traffic was backed up over a mile coming south. On the way over, there were two police cars and only one person working. Sunday, I set out at 11:15 AM to get to a lacrosse game in Westwood by 1 PM. Traffic was already backed up well before the cutoff to Bourne High School. It took me 45 minutes to get over the bridge, with a backup on the Buzzards Bay side again at least a mile or two.
Mashpee, MAcapenews.net

Mashpee Police Reports - May 8-12, 2021

6:29 PM: Following a motor vehicle stop on Route 28, Officer Erik Simonsen issued a summons to Larry B. Woolfolk, 28, of Hyannis for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Tuesday, May 11. 2:51 PM: A four-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Great Neck Road North...
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

People for Cats

People for Cats is still officially closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we have been conducting contact-reduced adoptions via appointment. Cats available for adoption are advertised on Petfinder and our Facebook page and prospective adopters should contact us via Petfinder. You will be sent a brief questionnaire to see if you are a good match for the cat. If you are a match, we follow-up with a telephone interview and a meet and greet appointment to view the cat at the shelter. All COVID guidelines are followed.
Falmouth, MAonthewater.com

On The Water Celebrates 25 Years

Bill Hough (left) and Chris Megan pose for the first cover of On The Water magazine. This photo was taken in March 1996 on a jetty in Falmouth, Massachusetts. It was nearly 30 years ago when I first came to the Cape as a young man in my late 20s, looking to take on the world as Director of Sales at The Enterprise newspaper group. I had met Bill Hough through a consultant, and he and his sister, Margaret, wanted to grow the family-run paper that they would soon be taking over from their father, John Hough. My first interview with Bill was nearly five hours long and the two of us hit it off immediately. Within weeks of joining Bill at The Enterprise, we were fishing down the Elizabeth Islands, chasing springtime schoolies in his 17-foot Whaler. I had been to the Cape on occasion, but I had never seen the Elizabeth Islands beyond Woods Hole. All it took was one trip along those pristine shorelines and I was captivated.
capenews.net

Bourne Police Logs - May 5-12, 2021

The following are excerpts from the Bourne Police Department logs dated Wednesday, May 5, through Wednesday, May 12. Police made an arrest at 6:22 PM at the McDonald’s restaurant on Meetinghouse Lane in Sagamore. An employee called about a suspected drunk driver in the drive-thru lane of the restaurant. Employees were able to get the driver to pull out of the drive-thru lane and into a parking space. Officers arrived and found the vehicle, a green 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe. They spoke with the driver, identified as Timothy P. Dambacher, 52, of Harwich. Mr. Dambacher had a strong odor of alcohol when he spoke and showed obvious signs of intoxication. He told the officers he was diabetic, and Bourne Fire/Rescue was brought to the scene to check on him.
Mashpee, MAcapenews.net

Check It Out At Mashpee Public Library - May 14, 2021

The Mashpee Library is temporarily limiting public access to the building in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. The health and safety of our staff and patrons is our top priority and the decision to pause in-person library visits was made after much thought and consideration.