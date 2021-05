The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force arrested two people during an investigation into pressed fentanyl pills in the area. 34-year-old Trayvon Thomas and 40-year-old Jakqueta Hollman were arrested on narcotics charges related to the investigation. On April 30th, the task force, and members of the Allen and Auglaize counties' SWAT teams served warrants at 619 N. Collett St and 2219 N. Metcalf St. They found suspected fentanyl pills, marijuana, weapons, drug paraphernalia, and cash. The investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to the Allen County Grand Jury for possible additional charges.