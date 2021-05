When you filed your 2020 tax return, did you you pay taxes on the unemployment benefits you received? If you did, you may be due a refund. The IRS is now returning money to nearly 10 million people who filed before the $10,200 tax break that is part of the American Rescue Plan Act became law in March. Under that $1.9 trillion stimulus law, unemployment checks don't count as earned income during the pandemic and you can't be taxed on the money you received in 2020.