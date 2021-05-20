newsbreak-logo
Minorities

Oklahoma AG opposes teaching of race theory, '1619 Project'

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 hours ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has joined with 19 other state attorneys general opposed to new federal rules regarding the teaching of critical race theory and the Pulitzer Prize-winning “1619 Project.”

In a letter Wednesday to the U.S. Department of Education, the group said they oppose a department rule prioritizing grants for schools teaching critical race theory and the “1619 Project.”

“America is not a fundamentally racist country,” Hunter said in a statement. “And encouraging more racism and discrimination is not the solution to racism.”

Critical race theory seeks to highlight how historical inequities and racism continue to shape public policy and social conditions today. The “1619 Project” by The New York Times examines the legacy of slavery and racism in American history.

Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law this year that prohibits teaching some critical race theory concepts in public schools. After his signing of the bill, the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission booted Stitt from his role on the panel.

