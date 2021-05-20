From the archives: Blackhawks Live! with Stan Mikita and Bobby Hull

Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Recapping exit interviews originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2020-21 season has officially come to an end, which means it’s time to reflect on the highs and lows. Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis react to clips from Stan Bowman, Jeremy Colliton, and Patrick Kane during their exit interviews to discuss what went right and what areas need to improve. Pat and Charlie discuss Bowman's reaction to missing the playoffs, Kane's thoughts on not having Jonathan Toews all season and how that impacted the team, and Colliton weighs in on how the Blackhawks can take the next step to compete with teams like Carolina and Tampa.