NHL

From the archives: Blackhawks Live! with Stan Mikita and Bobby Hull

By Dave Marzullo
wgnradio.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleToday would have been Stan Mikita’s 81st birthday. In honor of “Stosh,” this week from the WGN Radio archives, we look back at the first edition of WGN Radio’s Blackhawks Live! series of remote events (not to be confused with our current weekly show, during Blackhawks season, Blackhawks Live). This event was October 24, 2011, at Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse downtown, hosted by David Kaplan, Brian Noonan and Andrea Darlas and featured guests Stan Mikita along with another Hockey Hall of Famer, “The Golden Jet” Bobby Hull and Blackhawks President and CEO John McDonough.

