Tractor-Trailer, Vehicle Towing Boat Crash On Route 78

A tractor-trailer collided with a vehicle towing a boat on Route 78 in Somerset County, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded to the crash scene in the eastbound lanes on Wednesday afternoon, the Far Hills-Bedminster Fire Department said.

The department stayed on site until the towing company finished cleaning the vehicle involved, authorities said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

