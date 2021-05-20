newsbreak-logo
Tractor-Trailer, Vehicle Towing Boat Crash On Route 78

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
 12 hours ago
A tractor-trailer collided with a vehicle towing a boat on Route 78, authorities said. Photo Credit: Far Hills-Bedminster Fire Department via Facebook

A tractor-trailer collided with a vehicle towing a boat on Route 78 in Somerset County, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded to the crash scene in the eastbound lanes on Wednesday afternoon, the Far Hills-Bedminster Fire Department said.

The department stayed on site until the towing company finished cleaning the vehicle involved, authorities said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Daily Voice

