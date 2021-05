RICHMOND, VA. — Ross Sandlin has joined AMF Bakery Systems as director of sales for the Americas, where he will work with Guillaume Joly as sales leader. In his new position, Mr. Sandlin will provide automation solutions to bakery customers in the Americas across all AMF product group technologies, including dough systems, makeup systems, proofing, baking, cooling and freezing solutions, product and pan conveyors and packaging, and post-packaging automation. AMF’s portfolio of bakery solutions includes soft bread and bun, artisan bread, pizza and flatbread, cake and pie, and pastry and croissant production.