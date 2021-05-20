NorthWood, Fairfield advance to finals

GOSHEN — For the second time this season, Goshen and Northridge met in an NLC softball showdown. And much like the first time, the Raiders overwhelmed the RedHawks. Northridge outhit Goshen 13 to four on Wednesday at Shanklin Park, winning 8-0 behind a balance of speed and power in the batter’s box and yet another dominating outing from pitcher Abby Hostetler. “We really played our game,” Northridge coach Ray Caples said. “A lot of that rests on the very strong arm of Abby Hostetler. She threw 16 strikeouts, so when you put that into perspective with how many outs there are in a game, we rode her pretty good. … Offensively, we have some small-ball girls with our slappers and bunters. We got some speed with stolen bases, and of course we have some monster hitters too. That’s one of our biggest strengths is putting the ball in play no matter the pitcher.” The Raiders (15-1-1, 7-0 NLC) didn’t hesitate in putting pressure on the RedHawks (11-7, 4-3 NLC). They scored three runs on four hits in the first inning, starting with Makenna Knepp’s RBI triple to the wall in left field to plate Maddy Wienert from second. During the next at-bat, the Raiders demonstrated some of their small-ball prowess when Jen Robinson scored Knepp from third after she placed a perfect bunt toward the right side of the circle. An RBI double by Chloe Gust made it 3-0 before Goshen had an opportunity to bat. After that first inning of play, it was clear that the three runs were going to be more than enough for Hostetler. The junior allowed just two hits and struck out seven through the first three innings. The RedHawks only managed two more hits against Hostetler the rest of the game as she’d go to finish with a shutout to complement her 16 strikeouts. “You have to tip your hat to Abby Hostetler,” Goshen coach Brent Kulp said. “We’ve got to do a better job of hitting the ball. Tip your hat to Abby, she’s a phenomenal pitcher. But we just have to hit the ball. In the first inning, we got my lead-off hitter on third base with one out and couldn’t get her in. Things kind of just snowballed from there. … You’re not going to win a lot of games with just four hits. That really handcuffed me as a coach because it’s hard to move runners, bunt-and-run and hit-and-run when you don’t have anyone on base.” Goshen’s starting pitcher Elizabeth Ramirez did a good job of settling in after allowing the three runs to start the contest. The junior kept her team within striking distance by giving up just two runs on six hits through the top of the fifth. Unfortunately for the RedHawks, the bats never got going enough to think about a potential comeback. The Raiders really put things out of reach during the top of the sixth when they added three runs to make the advantage eight. An RBI single by Wienert scored Grace Lueking from second to start the scoring. Then, a couple of at-bats later, Robinson put down another great bunt to score Wienert from third. The final run for Northridge came on a double steal that scored Knepp from third after Gust was caught stealing at second. Northridge was led by three batters who had two RBI each: Knepp (3-for-4, two RBI), Robinson (1-for-3, two RBI) and Gust (3-for-3, two RBI). Goshen’s four hits came from two players: Olivia Koshmider and Reghan Yoder both went 2-for-3. After two meetings this season, the Raiders have now outscored the RedHawks 16-1 on their way to two victories. The loss ended Goshen’s five-game winning streak, while the victory brings Northridge’s winning streak to 12. They haven’t lost since April 13 against Penn. “In that loss to Penn, we sat down and dissected that game,” Caples said. “We gave up two physical errors and made three or four mental errors which put runners on base and scored runs against us. If we don’t make those physical or mental errors, we potentially win that game. So the girls really took that coaching and the understanding of overcoming those errors. Softball is about failure and how you overcome it. It’s just a matter of knowing that failures are going to come and how we step up and make the next play.”