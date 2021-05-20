newsbreak-logo
NorthWood, Fairfield advance to finals

By TRUTH STAFF
Elkhart Truth
 7 hours ago

Host NorthWood and unbeaten Fairfield posted sectional semifinal wins on Wednesday at the NorthWood Girls Tennis Sectional. The Panthers blanked Bethany Christian, 5-0, while the Falcons beat Goshen, 4-1.

