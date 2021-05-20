Charles Oliveira had leg injury that disrupted training camp for UFC 262, says coach
Diego Lima, the coach for UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, revealed that the new champ had a leg injury during his training camp. Oliveira picked up his ninth straight win and the biggest victory of his MMA career last weekend at UFC 262 when he brutally knocked out Michael Chandler in the second round to win the vacant UFC lightweight title. Although there were a few scary moments in the first round for the Brazilian, Oliveira looked incredible overall in the fight as he picked up a highlight-reel knockout with his improved hands and won the title. But according to his coach at Chute Boxe, Oliveira wanted to incorporate more kicks into the game plan.www.bjpenn.com