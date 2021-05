While the ride-sharing service known as Uber has proved invaluable to those in need of lifts and those in need of giving them, on occasion it also serves up twists of fate that lead to fine new eateries. One recent example of this particular kismet began a few years ago when Carolyn Rios opened the app and ordered up a car that she would soon discover was driven by Michael Barriga. The two were not unknown to each other. Several years back they had dated while they were students at Kellenberg Memorial High School in Uniondale. After a brief courtship, the pair went in opposite directions, a separation both believed would be permanent.